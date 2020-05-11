The selective principal of the Spanish Stock Market, the Ibex 35, has dawned this Monday with a rise of around 0.7% and it struggles to maintain 6,800 points, in a context in which several countries begin with their phases of de-confinement and de-escalation, and where a second wave of contagions by the coronavirus is feared, as is happening in China or South Korea.

In this context, marked by the economic reopening in other countries such as France and the United Kingdom, Fear of a second wave of Covid-19 infections is also present in investors after new cases detected in South Korea.

After concluding last week with a fall of 2.01%, despite bouncing this Friday by 0.78%, the Ibex 35 started the day on positive ground and recovered the psychological level of 6,800 points, after the Dow Jones posted a 1.91% rise last Friday.

In the first bars of the session, all the securities were quoted in green, except IAG, that more than 5% was left. The greatest advances were for Santander (+ 2.21%), Bankia (+ 1.88%), Caixabank (+ 1.88%), Mediaset (+ 1.88%), BBVA (+ 1.84%), Bankinter (+ 1.79%) and Sabadell (+ 1.5%).

Europe on the rise

In this scenario, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil, the benchmark for the United States, was trading at $ 24.45 at 9.01 am, after falling 1.17%, while brent crude, a benchmark for Europe , marked a price of $ 30.63, with a drop of 1.10%.

Likewise, the European stock markets have opened the day with positive behavior and increases of 0.84% ​​for London, 0.4% for Frankfurt and 0.1% for Paris.

For his part, the Spanish risk premium rose to 139 basis points, with the interest demanded of the ten-year bond at 0.865%, while the price of the euro against the dollar stood at 1.0829 ‘green notes’.