The selective principal of the Spanish Stock Market, the IBEX 35, Slumps 3% at noon and puts the 6,700 points at risk, affected by the new tensions generated between the US and China by the origin of the coronavirus, a pandemic that is weighing down the economy worldwide.

Specifically, at 12 noon, the IBEX 35 yielded 212.10 points, 3.05%, to 6,711.20 points. Accumulated losses in the year reach 29.73%.

In the rest of Europe, the main markets are also trading at heavy losses: Paris plunges 4.48%; Frankfurt, 3.77%; Milan, 3.13%; and London, 0.56%.

Investors on Monday show their fear of a new escalation of tensions between the United States and China, after the White House has warned the Asian giant that it will respond for what happened with the pandemic.

The possibility that, for this reason, the flares may trade tensions between the two countries, would add even more tension to the world economy, heavily damaged by the halt that suffers from the coronavirus.

Today it has been known that the European manufacturing activity It has suffered its biggest fall in history.

In Spain, manufacturing activity also experienced the biggest drop since 2008 due to the effects of the COVID-19 crisis in April, according to the report published by the consultancy Markit.

To this is added a new drop in the price of crude oil, which in the case of Brent – the benchmark in Europe – drops by more than 2% at this time, while Texas – the benchmark in the US – plummets more than 6% in negotiations outside official hours.

Within the Spanish stock market, only three stocks are trading positive at noon, led by Telefónica, which is up 2.61%, after acknowledging that it is in talks with Liberty Global for the possible integration of O2 and Virgin, their respective UK telecommunications businesses. Cellnex up 0.66%, and Viscophane, 0.09%.

Conversely, Merlin Properties it stands out when it drops strongly, 8.06%, the biggest drop in the entire Spanish stock market, including the Ibex 35, where it is followed IAG, which is left 7.67%, and ArcelorMittal, 7.27%.

Of the great values, Repsol down 6.40%; BBVA, 5.72%; Inditex, 5.16%; Santander, 3.88%; and Iberdrola, 2.04%.

In the continuous market, Hard felguera it rises 14.13%, and is positioned as the value that rises the most on the entire Spanish Stock Market.

In the debt market, the yield on the Spanish 10-year bond reaches 0.849%, with the rising risk premium, at 142 basis points.