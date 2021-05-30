The Ibex 35 scores seven consecutive weeks on the rise

The rises in the Ibex 35 have come on a day of optimism for world stocks thanks to the new stimulus plan prepared by Joe Biden in the US and the inflation data for the American economy. The EuroStoxx 50 has registered a rise of 0.78%, the French Cac 40 has finished with a revaluation of 0.75%, the German Dax 30 by 0.74%, the Italian FTSE Mib by 0.45%, the Ibex 35 0.42% and the London FTSE 100 0.04%.

The key indicator of inflation in the US and the one that is mainly followed by the Federal Reserve, the basic index of personal consumption expenditures – known by the acronym PCE – rose 3.1% in April, above the 2.9% forecast But not in a percentage to unsettle Wall Street investors. At the same time, the savings rate remained high at 14.9% last month, while consumer spending increased 0.5%, in line with estimates.

Regarding the budget requested by Biden, the New York Times reported that the Democrat will ask for six trillion dollars of federal spending for fiscal year 2022. Futures on Wall Street, meanwhile, also anticipate a higher open.

Retail trade in Spain recorded a historic increase in sales of 38.5% in April compared to the same month of 2020, with which it chains two consecutive months up after adding twelve year-on-year decreases.

Regarding online retail sales, the figure registered a rise of 10.5% in the month of April compared to the same month of 2020, the lowest rate since January 2020, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

The values ​​of the Ibex 35 that have risen the most this Friday have been Inditex with an advance of 2.54%, Siemens Gamesa with 2.34%, Merlin Properties with 1.90%, Mapfre with 1.71% and Almirall with 1, Four. Five%.

Banco Sabadell led the declines of the Ibex 35 today after presenting its strategic plan. The Catalan bank ended the session with a drop of 6.54%, Fluidra dropped 2.54%, Meliá Hotels 2.02%, Solaria 1.50% and Bankinter 0.62%.

Sabadell Bank expects to earn around 700 million euros in 2023, according to its forecasts of achieving a return on tangible capital (ROTE) above 6% at the end of the 2021-2023 strategic plan. Regarding its prospects, Banco Sabadell focuses on the banking business and predicts a “higher appetite for mortgages” and a “lower appetite for consumer loans”. However, the new financing of the entity focuses on “products with lower risk and lower consumption of capital”, according to a document sent to the CNMV.

The board of directors of Acciona will propose at the next shareholders’ meeting, which will take place on June 30, the appointment of María Dolores Dancausa, current CEO of Bankinter, as a member of the board, as well as the re-election of José Manuel Entrecanales as director.

Banco Santander has renewed the Aenor certification of advice on personal wealth management for the Private Banking customer segment, which certifies the quality of the services provided, the commitment of the management and the high specialization of the bankers, among other things.

Indra’s general shareholders’ meeting, which will be held on June 30 in Madrid, will vote on the ratification and re-election of Marc Murtra, the company’s new president, replacing Fernando Abril-Martorell, as director with the status of another external.

MERLIN Properties will invest 26.1 million euros in the installation of photovoltaic panels on the roofs of 24 of its portfolio assets in Spain, which include office buildings, warehouses for logistics activities and shopping centers.

In the Continuous Market of the Spanish stock market, Cevasa shares led the advances with an increase of 8.70%, Naturhouse 6.69% and eDreams Odigeo 5.60%. Libertas 7 has left 10%, Soltec 3.42% and Deoleo 3.05%.

In addition, according to EuropaPress, the European Union countries have completed the ratification process of the 800,000 million fund with which they intend to boost their economies after the impact of the pandemic, which paves the way for the first debt issues to be able to take place already in June, ahead of schedule.

On the other hand, the self-assessment of the Tax on Financial Transactions, known as the ‘Tobin Tax’, must be submitted electronically via the Internet at the electronic headquarters of the Tax Agency, and the first payment will be made between the June 10 and 20 of this year.

The year-on-year inflation rate in France stood at 1.4% in May, two tenths above the reading recorded the previous month, which represents the largest rise in prices in the French country since February 2020, the last month before the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, as reported by the French National Institute of Statistics (Insee). In addition, the gross domestic product (GDP) of France registered in the first quarter of 2021 a contraction of 0.1% compared to the three previous months.

The euro is trading flat against the dollar American and exchanged at 1.2195 ‘greenbacks’.

Oil prices are trading higher. Brent oil, the benchmark in Europe, rose 0.59% to $ 69.32 per barrel, while West Texas gained 0.53% to $ 66.88.

The risk premium for Spain stands at 65.7 basis points, while the interest on the Spanish 10-year bond stands at 0.47%.

Stock market closure in Latin America

After the rise in those experienced in raw materials such as oil, copper and aluminum, corn or soybeans, which are strong generators of foreign exchange for the region, and a certain weakness of the dollar, the region’s currencies appreciated, especially the Brazilian real 1 .08%, the Colombian and Mexican pesos (0.57% and 0.47% respectively).

For its part, the stock indices that rebounded strongly were the Merval of Argentina, with a gain of 1.59% followed by the Ipsa of Chile 1% and the IPC of Mexico 1.07%, while the Bovespa rose slightly less than its regional peers, 0.30%. However, the Colcap of Colombia and the selective Lima closed with setbacks of 0.72 and 1.55% respectively.