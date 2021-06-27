The Ibex 35 saves the week with an advance of 0.71%

The Ibex 35 has concluded the session this Friday with a rise of 0.23% to 9,095 points and advances in the week by 0.71%. The London FTSE 100 has registered an increase of 0.37%, the Italian FTSE Mib 0.35%, the Ibex 35 0.23% and the German Dax 30 0.12%. The French Cac 40 has fallen 0.12% and the Euro Stoxx 50 0.04%.

The most bullish values ​​of the Ibex 35 this Friday have been ArcelorMittal with an advance of 2.68%, PharmaMar with a revaluation of 2.67%, BBVA with 1.89%, CIE Automotive with 1.35% and Fluidra with 1.31%.

As for the decreases, IAG has stood out with a decrease of 2.27%, Meliá Hotels has dropped 2.14%, Iberdrola 1.10%, Merlin Properties 0.81% and Colonial 0.56%.

The president of the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), Rodrigo Buenaventura, has indicated that “reputational erosion” that the imputation of executives, such as the president of Iberdrola, Ignacio Sánchez Galán, can mean for companies and even for the listed companies sector, and has insisted on the need to report the measures adopted accordingly by the company.

With regard to the financial sector in Spain, the credit rating agency S&P Global Ratings has improved the outlook from ‘negative’ to ‘stable’ and has maintained the ratings of six Spanish banks (Santander, Santander Consumer Finance, BBVA, BBVA Global Markets, Bankinter and Ibercaja), thanks to the evolution of the rate of vaccinations in Spain, and the signs of a strong rebound in the national economy, which suggests that the banking sector has been able to leave behind the worst scenarios.

Continuing with the banking sector, Bankinter completes the refinancing of the purchase of the Socimi Montepino from ING for an amount of 470 million euros, with a duration of five years and a ‘loan to value’ of 51%.

On the other hand, Spain’s net international investment position stood at -84.1% of GDP in March 2021 compared to -84.5% in the previous quarter.

For its part, the pharmaceutical industry based in Spain broke its export record in 2020, with 12,777 million euros, 5.6% higher than the previous year, which places the drug as the fourth most exported product in the country, according to ..

In the Continuous Market, the values ​​that have risen the most have been Duro Felguera with an advance of 6.81%, Renta Corporación with 5.37% and Mediaset with 5.02%. OHL has left 5.31%, AmRest 2.78% and IAG 2.27%.

Regarding today’s ‘macro’ agenda, the publication in Germany of the consumer confidence index, in your July read-ahead, that moderated to -0.3 points from -6.9 in June (figure revised from -7), improving the -4 expected by the market.

Among the data released this Friday, the US personal consumption expenditure price index rose 3.4% in May, as expected by analysts, representing the largest increase since 1992 and reflecting inflationary pressures.

The risk premium in Spain has increased this coming 3.25% to 63.45 basis points, while the interest on the Spanish 10-year bond rises to 0.48%.

The euro appreciates against the dollar by 0.09% and is exchanged at 1.1938 ‘greenbacks’.

In the commodity market, oil prices are trading higher. A barrel of Brent, a benchmark in Europe, is trading up 0.82% to $ 76.03 per barrel, while US West Texas is up 1.18% to $ 74.05.