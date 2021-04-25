The Ibex 35 saves the 8,600 points of its fifth consecutive week without direction

Related news

The IBEX 35 He fell back prey of dontancredismo at the end of a week flat to almost the extreme. The king index of the Spanish stock market marked its last price before the weekend in the 8,618.8 points, just 0.06% higher compared to the previous Friday. Total absence of course for the fifth consecutive week without the selective winning or losing a minimum of 1% in the accumulated of its last five sessions.

Investors were again torn between relying on the advances of the vaccination campaigns, with the return of Janssen, and the fear that the persistence in the number of new infections by Covid-19 will result in a weaker pace of economic recovery than the stock markets continued to discount. And that the Ibex 35 not only remained far from its prepandemic highs, but it did not even reach its annual highs.

Although little movement in the pre-weekend photo, bullish investors were able to give thanks from the firm defense of the continuity and flexibility of the stimuli deployed by the European Central Bank (ECB). In this sense, the forceful speech that the president of the institution, Christine Lagarde once again made, served to avoid some measures in which this week They even saw 8,400 points in danger.

This is how the Ibex 35 Eduardo Bolinches closes

In this sense, as expected, the monetary institution once again urged European politicians to streamline the launch of the Next Generation Community Reconstruction Funds. The delays continued to hinder its distribution and execution while other economies such as the United States continued to advance with their respective stimulus plans and support for the sectors most damaged by the pandemic.

Thus, between enthusiasm and fears, the truth is that the Ibex 35 scored intraday highs of 8,741 points and lows of 8,426 integers throughout the week. A gap that reached 3.7%, but due to the absence of clear indicators on the most immediate future of the economy, it was again translated into prudence, caution and a flat accumulated.

Renewables and tourism

In the weekly accumulated, the strong price rebound on Thursday in the renewable sector was felt in advances of 8% to Siemens Gamesa and 3.2% for Actuate. The ambitious plan to reduce emissions in the US became a strong boost for their titles.

However, the most significant rebound was pointed out Cie Automotive, up 12.6% throughout the week. Far from the 4.5% who achieved Cellnex at the end of the week in which it was known that your last capital increase it registered an excess demand of almost 46 times the 7,000 million euros raised in the operation.

At the other end of the table, the worst part was taken by tourist values. IAG (-3.5%), Aena (-0.9%) and Amadeus (-0.3%) became some of the most penalized of the week. And it is that the doubts of the market about the moment when they will be able to return to business levels of a certain normality had a new ingredient. The world airline employer, IATA, drastically cut its forecasts for the whole of 2021 seeing that demand is still very weak.

Bankinter Y Repsol closed the week with decreases close to 3%, while ACS 1.7% was left. In several of them, the fear that the tax escalation aimed at in many large economies made a dent.

The last of the week

In the last session of the week, the Ibex 35 ended with a decline of 0.44%. However, the protagonist of the session was the casino and gambling company Codere, which yielded 17.9% after having reached a agreement with its bondholders to restructure its bulky debt that which in practice will hand over control of 95% of its capital in the weakened company.

Within the Spanish index, the largest decline was that of Viscofan. The meat wrapping company dropped 3.3% despite posting a profit of 30.2 million euros in the first quarter, which translates into 10.3% more than a year ago.

The following downward positions were occupied Almirall (-2.2%), Aena (-2.2%), IAG (-1.7%) and Grifols (-1.6%). CaixaBank (-1.6%) and BBVA (-1.5%) suffered the hangover from the ECB meeting and the conviction that interest rates will remain at minimum for a long time in the Eurozone.

The strong early breakthroughs of PharmaMar they ended up being setbacks of 1.2%. And that, while he is still waiting for approval for a Phase 3 study for his Aplidin against Covid-19, this Friday he received the authorization to use its star antitumor Yondelis for soft tissue sarcoma in Australia.

Those who did manage to dress in green at the end of the day were Fluidra, which celebrated with 3% progress a week after the confirmation of its strategic business objectives for this year, ArcelorMittal (+ 2.8%) and Bankinter (+ 1.6%). He was not that lucky Telephone, down 0.7% on the day in which its shareholders meeting took place and gave some clues about its next election dividend.

Meanwhile, another Spanish company received a turn to ring the opening bell of the session on the Spanish stock market for the first time. The renewable Opdenergy got the approval of the supervisor to premiere on May 7 with the aspiration of achieving a starting valuation of 926 million euros.

An impassive bonus

Meanwhile, in the secondary debt market, narrow movements were the trend throughout the week, ending very close to where it started. The Spanish ten-year bond finished very close to but below the 0.4% benchmark profitability.

At the end of the session, at 0.397%. However, the unison movement of the European ten-year references resulted in an anchored risk premium at 65 basis points. The message of the ECB penetrated deeply into sovereign papers.