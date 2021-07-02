The Ibex 35 rises this Friday and tries to conquer 9,000 points

The Ibex 35 rises this Friday and is close to 9,000 points

Yesterday, the Spanish selective began this second half of the year and did so with good news, recovering the level of 8,900 points with significant increases thanks to the values ​​of the tourism sector and BBVA. Despite initial fears about the expansion of the Delta variant, the proven efficacy of the vaccines is serving to calm investors, who took advantage of the sharp falls suffered by this type of stock in recent days to re-take positions in the sector.

Likewise, the number of unemployed registered in the offices of the public employment services fell by 166,911 unemployed in June (-4.4%), its largest decline in any month since there are records, according to data published this Friday by the Ministry of Labor and Social Economy.

The Ibex 35 rises this Friday by 0.36% to 8,965 points in a day marked by the announcement of the President of the ECB on the lifting of the veto to the dividend of the banking sector.

The rest of the European stock exchanges start the session with avenues. The German Dax 30 is 0.38%, the FTSE Mib is 0.73%, the Euro Stoxx 50 is 0.34%. For its part, the London FTSE 100 0.31% and the French Cac 40 0.32%.

In the today’s macroeconomic agenda Especially noteworthy is the publication this afternoon in the US of the official non-agricultural employment figures for the month of June, as the labor market is not responding as expected.

The Bank of Spain has confirmed that the Euribor, the index to which most Spanish mortgages are referenced, broke up in June with four consecutive months and fell slightly to -0.484%, compared to -0.481% in May.

The most bearish values ​​this Wednesday morning were Banco Sabadell with -0.93%, Inditex fell 0.63% and Caixabank with negative 0.50%. Today’s increases are led by Acciona with 1.85%, Solaria with increases of up to 1.30% and Fluidra, which is up 1.17%.

Telefónica has announced that it has completed the sale to KKR of 60% of InfraCo, the company in charge of operating and deploying fiber optic to the home (FTTH) in Chile. The transaction values ​​InfraCo at 1,000 million dollars (about 800 million euros) and implies a reduction in the net financial debt of the Telefónica group of approximately 400 million euros.

In the Continuous Market Of the Spanish stock market, the most bearish shares are those of Montebalito with 2.98%, Adolfo Dominguez with -2.49% and Realia with a decline of up to 2.47%. From the other side of the coin, the most bullish this Friday are Airtificial with increases of 6.19%, Coca-Cola with 3.66% and Codere that reaches 3.64%.

A great event that undoubtedly marked yesterday’s session was the good performance of the banking sector, encouraged by the statements of the President of the Supervisory Board of the European Central Bank (ECB), the Italian Andrea Enria, in which he affirmed that the The central bank is planning to allow Eurozone banks to resume payments to shareholders from October. Since the health crisis began, the banking sector had to suspend the dividend and this severely affected its performance on the stock market.

The risk premium of Spain fell 0.96% this Wednesday to 61.85 basis points, while the interest on the Spanish 10-year bond recorded a positive 2.39%.

The euro depreciates 0.15% against the dollar and is exchanged at 1.18 ‘greenbacks’.

In the market of raw Materials, oil prices are trading higher. A barrel of Brent, the benchmark in Europe, remains at $ 75.05, while the US West Texas also remains at $ 73.97.

Yesterday, the previous meeting held by the OPEC representatives served to bring up some disagreements between the members and the meeting had to be postponed until today, Friday. Therefore, the OPEC + meeting will take place today. However, the price of crude oil continued to rise, which allowed it to reach its highest level in almost two years and this caused the oil and gas sector to be the best performing yesterday both in the main European markets and in Wall Street.