The selective principal of the Spanish Stock Market, the IBEX 35, The session started this Wednesday with rises exceeding 1%, and attempts the assault on 7,500 points (7,478.20 points). On this day, investors show their confidence in the improvement of the economy after the gradual return of activity and the stimuli approved by central banks and governments.

In fact, The activity of Chinese companies registered a strong rebound in May In view of the lifting of the containment measures to stop the spread of Covid-19, according to the composite index of purchasing managers (PMI), which has risen to 54.5 points from 47.6 the previous month, standing for First time since last January in expansive territory after registering its highest monthly increase since January 2011, with special intensity in the service sector.

Despite this optimistic scenario, investors are still awaiting riots and racial protests in the United States and, on the other, of the tensions between the North American country and China.

After advancing 2.59% yesterday, the Ibex 35 began the day on Wednesday in green with its sights set on the psychological level of the 7,500 integers, waiting for the European Central Bank (ECB), at whose meeting this Thursday could announce new stimulus measures to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the early stages of the session, most of the stocks were trading higher, led by Sabadell (+ 3.69%), Repsol (+ 2.28%), Ence (+ 2.11%), Bankia (+ 1.95%), IAG (+ 1.89%) and ArcelorMittal (+ 1.7%), while Amadeus (-0.62%), Cellnex Telecom (-0.1%) and Iberdrola (-0.07%) were on the opposite side.

Europe on the rise

In this scenario, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil, the benchmark for the United States, was trading at $ 37.73 at 9.01 am, after rising 2.5%, while brent crude, a benchmark for Europe , marked a price of $ 40.31, with an increase of 1.8%.

Likewise, the European stock markets have opened the day with increases of 1% for Frankfurt, London and Paris, after closing the Dow Jones with an advance of 1.05%.

For his part, the Spanish risk premium advanced positions up to 96.9 basis points, with the interest demanded on the ten-year bond at 0.582%, while the exchange rate of the euro against the dollar stood at 1.1213 verdes green notes ’.