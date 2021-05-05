The Ibex 35 rises more than 1% and exceeds 8,900 points in the middle of the session

The Ibex 35 rises 0.92% at the opening in its new assault at 8,900

The IBEX 35 extends the rises of this Wednesday and revalues ​​1.15% in the session to 8,930 points in the middle of a day of electoral hangover for the Community of Madrid and a day marked by the quarterly results of Unicaja, Liberbank, Pharmamar, Endesa, as well as by macroeconomic data.

The European stock markets recover today in a session in which the main reference is the publication in Europe and the US of the final readings of April of the leading indices of service sector activity, the services PMIs and the US non-manufacturing ISM. The EuroStoxx50 rose 1.41%, the FTSE Mib 1.37%, the French Cac 40 1.03%, the London FTSE 100 1.21% and the Ibex 35 1.19%. The German Dax was yesterday one of the indices that had the worst performance in relative terms, since the values ​​of the automobile sector lost ground at the end of the day. Today it bounces and rises 1.43%. Wall Street changes trend and anticipates a bullish session, according to the futures of the North American indicators.

“The US Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen, put her two cents in the bad behavior of the US stock market, who in some not excessively fortunate statements hinted that the Federal Reserve could be forced to raise its official interest rates to avoid the Overheating that in the US economy could cause the fiscal aid packages proposed by the Biden Administration. Later, Yellen attempted to back down, noting that he was not predicting or recommending to the Fed an interest rate hike as a result of the spending plans. of President Biden “, they explain from Link Securities.

The growth of private sector activity in the euro zone has gained momentum in April, when the composite purchasing managers index (PMI) has risen to 53.8 points from 53.2 the previous month, thanks to the impulse of Germany and Spain. Specific, the PMI index for the services sector in the euro zone stood at 50.5 points, compared to 49.6 in March, while the data corresponding to the The manufacturing sector has reached 62.9 from 62.5 the previous month.

In the case of Germany, the composite PMI reading stood at 55.8 points, thanks to the strong growth rate of the manufacturing sector, while en Spain, the data has reached 55.2 points, its best result in 25 months, due to the recovery of the services sector in view of the end of the restrictions.

Social Security gained an average of 134,396 contributors in April compared to March (+ 0.7%), which placed the total number of employed at 19,055,298 contributors, according to published data from the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration this Wednesday.

Regarding the unemployment data, The number of registered unemployed in the offices of the public employment services (formerly Inem) fell by 39,012 unemployed in April (-1%), its biggest decline in this month since 2012, when it only fell by 6,632 people, according to data published this Wednesday by the Ministry of Labor, which has highlighted that in the last two months (March and April) about 100,000 people have left the unemployment lists.

On the other hand, ehe number of workers in temporary employment regulation files (ERTE) stood at 638,283 people as of April 29, This represents 36,621 fewer workers than in March in the revised series and 105,345 fewer depending on the notification date, as reported this Wednesday by the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, which has indicated that, due to technical problems, no They have been able to incorporate the data from April 30, although they will be updated as soon as possible.

The most bullish values ​​of the Ibex 35 in the middle of the session are: Siemens-Gamesa with a rise of 6.10%; ArcelorMittal, 2.11% and Solaria, 3.06%.

Siemens Gamesa will be the preferred supplier for the 1,044 megawatt ‘Hai Long’ offshore wind complex (MW) of capacity, its largest project of its kind in Taiwan, where it will also install its wind turbine for this more powerful technology, the company reported.

Telefonica (+ 0.73%) will have the rights of the German Bundesliga until 2024. Furthermore, it should be remembered that May 31 will be the last day to contract shares of the operator with the right to participate in the flexible dividend.

The banking sector continues its upward trend. Bankinter adds 1.33%; BBVA, 2.32%; Caixabank, 0.67% and Banco Santander, 1.03%.

On the contrary, the falls of MERLIN Properties stand out, which cut 1.29%; Inmobiliaria Colonial, 1.03% and PharmaMar, 0.68%.

PharmaMar registers a net profit as of March 31, 2021 of 24 million euros, which represents a reduction of 66% compared to the 70 million registered in the same period of the previous year. The group has closed net sales of 34.4 million euros in the first quarter of 2021, which represents an increase of 39% compared to the same period of the previous year.

In the Continuous Market, Grupo Insur leads the advances with a rise of 3.61% while Airtificial leaves 2.10% in the middle of the session.

Unicaja (+ 2.14%) has obtained a net profit of 43 million euros at the end of the first quarter of 2021, with a significant effort in provisions, of which 25 million euros are considered extraordinary for the reinforcement of the coverage of the potential economic impact derived from the pandemic.

In the field of renewables, Opdenergy has decided to postpone its IPO, scheduled for May 7, with a capitalization of between 826 and 926 million euros, due to “unstable” market conditions and after the release of Ecoener in which more than 15% was left yesterday, thus puncturing the debut of the first of the barrage of renewable companies that plan to make the jump to the market in 2021. In this sense, the ‘red lanterns’ in the market Continuous of the Spanish stock market are Soltec with a fall of 37%, Grenergy Renovables with 33.4%, Solarpack Corp with 32.85%, Solaria with 30.3% and Audax 0.7%.

On the other hand, it has transpired that the public Treasury, a body dependent on the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, expects to capture between 4.75 billion and 6.25 billion this Thursday in a new auction of bonds and State obligations.

Spain’s risk premium increases this Wednesday to 67.10 basis points, while the interest on the Spanish 10-year bond rises to 0.45%.

The euro yields 0.14% against the dollar and is exchanged at 1.1997 ‘greenbacks’.

In the commodity market, oil prices rise more than one percentage point. Brent oil, the benchmark in Europe, rose 1.56% to $ 69.63 per barrel, while the US West Texas advanced 1.48% to $ 66.38.

Stock market closure in Latin America

Although the appreciation of the dollar is not a good sign for the region’s currencies, internal factors both in the economic and political fields affect the region. Between the upcoming federal elections in Mexico, the withdrawal of a tax reform project in Colombia, the second round of presidential elections in Peru and even the attempt by Cristina Fernández de Kirchner to have more control in the energy sector, the currencies of the region is pressured to the downside.

In yesterday’s session, with the exception of the Chilean peso that appreciated 0.24%, the rest of the currencies showed losses, led by the Colombian peso that fell 0.65% and could lose investment grade, followed by the Peruvian sol -0.47%, the Brazilian real -0.26% and the Mexican peso -0.23%.

This uncertainty also affects the stock markets, again with the exception of Ipsa in Chile, which gained 1.31% driven by the rise in the price of copper. Meanwhile, the rest of the stock market indices closed lower, mainly the Bovespa of Brazil, which fell 1.26%.