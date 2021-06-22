Futures: the Ibex 35 rises and maintains the 9,000 integers

Companies

Primafrio postpones its IPO plan (.)

Telefónica will offer management services to American Tower and Virgin Media O2 (Cinco Días)

Repsol inaugurates its first photovoltaic complex (Cinco Días)

Enagás promotes a hydrogen project in Algeciras (Cinco Días)

Naturgy will invest 920 million in its networks (Cinco Días)

Endesa and Iberdrola plan to close Ascó and Trillo due to the Ribera cut (elEconomista.es)

Total will open a price war against Iberdrola and Endesa (Expansión)

CriteriaCaixa explores its return to Abertis (Expansión)

Seopan asks to review public contracts due to the rise in raw materials (Expansión)

Economy and politics

The president of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, indicates in the text of an appearance that will take place in Congress on Tuesday that the US economy continues to show an improvement in the labor market and a “sustained” recovery from the impact of the pandemic, but that inflation has “increased notably in recent months.” (.)

US President Joe Biden held separate conversations with two top Democratic senators on Monday about a cross-party infrastructure plan, telling them he was encouraging about the proposal but still had questions about how to pay the bill. . (.)

Spain will reduce VAT on electricity due to the increase in energy prices (.)

Schedule

POLITICS

– Council of Ministers (0930h)

– The Minister of Economy, Nadia Calviño, appears in the joint committee of Congress on the Recovery Plan (1200h)

– Plenary of the Congress (1500h)

– Plenary of the Senate (1600h)

DIVIDENDS

– Alquiber Quality distributes a single dividend in charge of 2020

SEALS

– Codere holds an ordinary general shareholders’ meeting in Alcobendas (Madrid) exclusively online (1600h) on first call

EVENTS

– The APIE seminar continues, on this day the Chairman of CaixaBank, José Ignacio Goirigolzarri, will speak (1630h)

BANKING

– The Bank of Spain announces data on bank delinquencies (April)

Macroeconomic data

Local Time

Country / Region

Indicator Name

Period

. Poll

Prior

12:00

United Kingdom

CBI Trends – Orders

Jun

18

17

16:00

United States

Existing Home Sales

may

5.71M

5.85M

16:00

United States

Exist. Home Sales% Chg

may

-2.7%

16:00

Euro Zone

Consumer Confid. Flash

Jun

-3.0

-5.1

Financial markets

Financial markets forecast that the London FTSE will open 18 points higher, to 7,081, the Frankfurt DAX open 27 points higher, up to 15,631, and the Paris CAC open 24 points higher. , up to 6,627.

Stock markets around the world continued their rally, with Asian markets rebounding from four-week lows as investors’ attention to economic growth partly offset concerns about a possible short-term rise in interest rates in USA.

Crude prices rose, with Brent hitting $ 75 a barrel for the first time since April 2019, as investors continued to expect a rapid recovery in global oil demand, while concerns about the soon return of crude eased. Iranian, which by increasing supply could in principle have a downward effect on the value of crude.