The Ibex 35 rises 2%, leads the rises in Europe and recovers 9,100 points

The Ibex 35 goes back this Friday to 9,000 points and Telefónica rises

The Ibex 35 closed the session this Friday with a rise of 2% to 9,145.6 points after a bullish opening on Wall Street. The rest of the European stock markets also ended up with increases this Friday: the EuroStoxx50 registered an increase of 1.61%, the French Cac 40 1.51%, the German Dax 30 1.41%, the FTSE 100 of London 1.20% and the Italian FTSE Mib 1.09%.

All this in a context of fear of higher inflation and marked by the presentation of business results and the publication of various macroeconomic data.

The debt of Spanish banks with the European Central Bank (ECB), which reflects the gross appeal of entities to the issuing institute through regular financing operations, rose by 7.94% during the month of April, up to 290,074 million euros.

For his part, the governor of the Bank of Spain, Pablo Hernández de Cos, will present his Annual Report in Congress on Wednesday 19, in which he proposes a package of reforms in the labor, fiscal and social protection fields, among others. In addition, the bank will have to render accounts to the Government every three months on the renegotiated ICOs.

Bolsas y Mercados Españoles (BME) has presented to the ‘sandbox’ a project that proposes the creation of a platform that facilitates the financing of small and medium-sized companies through the issuance of instruments represented in the form of digital assets based on ethereum technology.

At the close of the session, the Ibex 35 values ​​that increased the most were Solaria (6.08%), Amadeus (4.94%), Meliá Hotels (3.37%), Inditex (3.20%) and Siemens Gamesa (3.18%).

The shares that fell the most were those of ACS, which fell 1.22%, Cellnex fell 0.61%, Merlin Properties 0.46%, ArcelorMittal 0.23% and Viscofan 0.17%.

At the business level, Telefonica (+ 2.37%) is studying mergers and acquisitions to expand its technology business, according to Reuters.

Read more

In terms of results, ACS, led by Florentino Fernández, lessens the impact of the covid during the first quarter of 2021 and achieves a net profit of 195 million euros compared to the previous 188, although sales fell by more than 10%. The construction company will pay a flexible dividend in July this year for an approximate amount of 1.24 euros per share.

The Ministry of Labor, through the General Directorate of Labor, has formally required BBVA and CaixaBank to be “strictly rigorous” with the formalities of the consultation period for their Employment Regulation Files (ERE), whose first measures to be discussed they should be aimed at preventing or reducing layoffs raised by the bank.

In the Continuous Market, the biggest increase was for Clínica Baviera, which has appreciated by 15.27%, Solaria by 6.08% and Alantra by 5.26%. For its part, Aperam has dropped 5.10%, DIA 3.60% and Deoleo 3.07%.

Clínica Baviera has earned four more times and proposes a dividend for May 28. The company achieves a net profit of 7.8 million euros, 271% more than in 2020 and will propose to its shareholders the distribution of a dividend of 0.552 euros gross per share charged to freely available reserves for next May 28 .

The volume of private capital investment in Spain grew by 84% in the first quarter compared to the same period of the previous year, to 1,125 million euros, according to the first estimates of the Spanish Association of Capital, Growth and Investment (Ascri).

In the real estate market, the sale of homes rose by 32.4% last March in relation to the same month of 2020, to add 47,332 operations, its highest figure since July 2019, as reported this Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

The price of the euro against the dollar rises 0.54% to 1.2141 ‘green bills’, while the Spanish risk premium has risen 1.06% to 71.30 basis points, with the interest required on the ten-year bond at 0.59%.

Crude prices rise more than one percentage point. A barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil, the reference for the United States, is priced at 65.11 dollars, while Brent crude, the reference for Europe, marks a price of 68.44 dollars.

Closing of stock exchanges in Latin America

Despite the fact that the inflation data will continue to influence the markets for a while, as it is expected that in May the data will surprise again to the upside due to the shortage of crude in the US due to the cyberattack that made the price will rebound strongly, in addition to the inflation imported from China, yesterday most of the currencies and markets in the region regained ground.

Thus, the Mexican peso gained 1.1% after the decision of the Bank of Mexico to maintain the reference rate even when local inflation experienced a rebound above the target. However, Mexico’s IPC index rises just 0.17%. The Colombian peso and the Peruvian sol also gained ground, 0.78% and 1.53% respectively, although their stock market indices fell 1.79% and 0.49% respectively.

For its part, the Brazilian real closed down 0.16%, and the Bovespa climbed 0.94% despite having fallen 2.65% the previous day. Its southern neighbor posted a 3.15% rebound, with the Merval reaching 52,625.93 points, while the Argentine peso was practically unchanged, as was the Chilean peso. Meanwhile, the Ipsa, a Chilean stock market indicator, lost 0.94%.