Related news

The month of May, especially its final stretch, has been marked by two factors of weight in the financial markets. The reconstruction plan of the European Commission and the increase in tensions between the usa and china. One in each direction, but optimism has prevailed. The Ibex 35 has recorded its best monthly accumulated since September last year, with increases of 2.52%.

At the close of the last session in May, Ibex 35 has lost 1.77% and it has abandoned not only the level of 7,200 points, which yesterday it managed to reconquer, but also the 7,100 integers. The last crossing took place at 7,096.5 points.

Despite this decline, the seven consecutive days of increases that the index accumulated until yesterday have translated into the fifth best week for the selective in the last five years, with increases of 5.96%. Furthermore, this has been the second week with the highest volume traded since the outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic.

This is how the Ibex 35 closes





Eduardo Bolinches

The session’s macroeconomic agenda leaves refferences that invite optimism and pessimism almost equally, reason why investors prefer to bet on caution. In this sense, while the GDP for the first quarter of Portugal (-2.3%) and that of France (-5.3%) have shown more pleasant falls than expected, that of Italy (-5.4%) has been worse than expected, also showing the different impact that the epidemic has had in each country.

The main bullish engine of the week and shock absorber of the descents of this Friday is in the agreement for the european reconstruction fund. Although there are still many fringes and details to be specified and agreed, the step forward by the European Commission and the predictable go-ahead from Germany the plan has been watered with optimism by the markets.

Pessimism comes because of the fear that Trump intensifies his speech towards China and diplomatic and commercial relations between the two countries they become rarefied again. This time, as a result of Beijing’s stance towards Hong Kong, which runs the risk of losing the special regime for trade and investment that hitherto had been granted by Washington as a semi-autonomous region.

Back to the Spanish market, Cellnex It is again at the forefront of the Ibex index with advances of 4%. Above 2% add the graphs of Grifols and MoreMobile, while Iberdrola it stays very close to this level. The electricity company has just managed to complete an issue of 200 million euros in bonds referenced to the listing of its shares at the lowest cost in its history. In addition, it has announced a supply agreement with Siemens Gamesa, also on the rise, for a wind farm.

At the other extreme, it is the banks that weigh the most in the index’s basket of securities. Bankia more than 6% is left and it is targeted new record lows, closely followed by Sabadell, which nevertheless enjoys a certain distance from these levels.

Tourism firms Meliá Hotels and IAG They also trade with falls of more than 5%. The airline has been demoted by the Moody’s agency to the category of “junk bond”, as S&P did a few days ago, despite the fact that it underlines its solid liquidity position vis-à-vis the sector as a whole.

The common reconstruction strategy translates into risk premium that flirts with getting off the 100 basis points in the secondary sovereign debt market. Spanish ten-year bonds yield 0.56%, while Germans quote at -0.44% rates.

Pessimism also reaches the commodity market. The Brent oil, a benchmark in Europe, yields 2% although it manages to hold 35 dollars. Meanwhile, with increases of over 1%, the gold recovers $ 1,730 per ounce.

In foreign currency, the euro It continues with its comeback against other currencies driven by the European Commission plan. With increases of more than 0.5%, its crossing reaches $ 1,114.

.