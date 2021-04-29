The IBEX 35 rises 0.56% after opening and Línea Directa soars 26%

Madrid, Apr 29 (EFE) .- The main Spanish selective, the IBEX 35, rises 0.56% after the opening, encouraged by the decisions of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) and the new stimulus plan of the American president, Joen Biden, and this, in a day in which Línea Directa has debuted, which shoots up almost 26%.

At 9.20 the IBEX 35, which today will exceptionally have 36 securities, adds 50.90 points, that 0.56%, to 8,850.10 integers. Profits for the year go up to 9.60%.

The Spanish Stock Market manages to overcome the level of 8,800 points at the beginning of today’s session after staying on the eve of this level after scoring a gain of 0.49%.

Equities are driven by the Fed’s decision to keep interest rates at the current 0% environment until there is a sustained recovery in the labor market and the rise in inflation is “persistent”.

Likewise, US President Joe Biden announced a 10-year welfare plan that is estimated to cost $ 1.8 trillion.

In this context, Wall Street closed in the red on Wednesday, although the futures on the main US indices point to a bullish open today.

Meanwhile, in Asia, on a day in which Tokyo closed for the national holiday of Emperor Showa’s day, Hong Kong advanced 1.19%, and Shanghai, 0.52%.

In Europe, where Brent rises 0.55% at this time to 67.16 dollars, most markets have also started the day in a positive tone.

London wins 0.64%; Paris, 0.50%, and Milan, 0.09%. Frankfurt, on the other hand, fell 0.07%.

This Thursday’s session will be marked by the publication of the first calculation of the US GDP for the first quarter, the initial weekly unemployment claims in the country, and inflation in the Eurozone.

In Spain there will be a battery of presentation of results, among which those of Repsol, Aena, or Mapfre stand out.

Likewise, today it made its debut on the Línea Directa stock market, and in the first bars of the session a strong rise of 25.72% was noted.

For its part, Bankinter, owner of Línea Directa, is the lowest value of the IBEX 35, 1.92%.

Within the Spanish selective, after Línea Directa, Melia Hotels increased 2.67%; and Amadeus, 1.44%.

Repsol, which has also presented its quarterly accounts, appreciates 0.64%; Inditex, 0.61%; Telefónica, 0.46%; Iberdrola, 0.35%; BBVA, 0.31%, and Santander, 0.14%.

In the continuous market, DIA plummets 11.04%.

In the debt market, the yield on the ten-year Spanish bond rises to 0.43%, with the risk premium at 66 basis points.

(c) EFE Agency