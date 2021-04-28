The IBEX 35 rises 0.26% thanks to the large values, minus the Santander

Madrid, Apr 28 (EFE) .- The main Spanish indicator, the IBEX 35, rose 0.26% in the early stages of this Wednesday, boosted by large stocks such as BBVA, Telefónica or Repsol, but without the support of Santander, which it trades flat after presenting its results.

At 9.15 am, the IBEX 35 adds 23.90 points, that 0.26%, to 8,779.60 points. Profits for the year reached 8.75%.

The Spanish stock market is trading higher today and exceeds the highest since the beginning of March 2020, which it exceeded the day before, when it registered a rise of 0.63%.

A rise driven by banks, and despite the fact that Wall Street closed mixed, pending the release of the monetary policy conclusions of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) today, which also, and according to analysts expect, will maintain monetary stimuli to support the exit from the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

At this time, the futures on the main US indicators point to an opening with slight increases in a day in which more business results such as Apple or Facebook will be known.

After a mixed session in the US, in Asia, the Nikkei of the Tokyo Stock Exchange advanced 0.21%, and Shanghai, a slight 0.07%.

In Europe, where the euro is trading at $ 1.205, equities have also opened with gains: Frankfurt adds 0.54%; London, 0.43%; Paris, 0.38%; and Milan, 0.08%.

In Spain, today the attention of investors is in the presentation of a battery of results such as those of Santander, Naturgy, REE FCC.

Within the IBEX 35, Indra, which yesterday communicated to the market that it has tripled its profit until March and is back at prendemic levels, is the value that rises the most, 5.10%.

It is followed by BBVA, which increases 3.10%; and Naturgy, which adds 1.76% after announcing this Wednesday that it earned 383 million until March, 92.5% more.

Santander, for its part, which has earned 1,608 million in the first quarter, five times more, fell 0.08%.

Read more

Of the rest of large values, Telefónica recorded a rise of 1.56%; and Inditex, 0.48%, while on the contrary, Iberdrola fell 0.68%.

On the loss side, Solaria is the value that falls the most on the IBEX 35, 1.35%.

In the continuous market, after Indra, the second value that increased the most was Renta4, 2.72%, while Amrest fell 5.02%.

In the commodities market, Brent, Europe’s benchmark crude, rises 0.41% at this time to $ 66.12.

In the debt market, the yield of the Spanish ten-year bond rose to 0.43%, with the risk premium at 67 basis points.

(c) EFE Agency