The Ibex 35 revalidates the 9,200 points in its seventh consecutive week on the rise

There were doubts, but in the end the purchases were imposed. The Ibex 35 added 0.22% in the last full week of May, so he chained its seventh in a row on the rise. Up to 9,224.6 points at which it closed. A green streak so long that you have to go back to the fifth month of 2018 to find similar behavior.

The Spanish index managed to avoid the threats of accelerated passage through the cash register that were feared in some sessions and, at the end of a week riddled with bland sessions of tight movements -of less than a tenth- up and down, managed to rise with new Annual and last 14-month highs. Of course, until its price prior to the outbreak of the pandemic, there is still 9.3% to overcome.

The pulses between those who bet to stretch the advances of the Spanish listed companies and those who opted for secure part of the profits reaped before a real shock for the markets they were the bread and butter of the European stock exchanges. And this time also from Wall Street, which this Friday put an end to a month of May in which the old saying that invites sales at this point in the year went bad.

This is how the Ibex 35 Eduardo Bolinches closes

The keys to the rebound that the accumulated bullish Ibex 35 has grown to 14.3% since the beginning of the year they were several. In the first place, analysts do not hesitate to point to the forcefulness of central banks to defend the continuity of their stimuli, especially in the US, where it is more frequent to see divisions between the speeches of senior Federal Reserve officials (Fed).

Later, but no less important -and especially decisive in the case of the Spanish index-, the positive evolution of the vaccination plans against Covid-19. A progress that in recent days has also translated into the end of distancing measures, perimeter closure and sectoral restrictions. A news awaited for a long time by sectors such as tourist.

Sabadell vs. Indra

In the weekly accumulated, the momentum in cyclicals was evident with just a glance at the revaluation table. Banks, tourism, industrial and real estate companies were placed as the engine of the advances for the moment, the culmination of a bullish streak that resulted in accumulated profits of 7.7%.

In front of the advances, Sabadell Bank, 6% above covered by the expectations generated around your strategic plan. The same one whose presentation the analysts considered modest, resulting in losses of 6.5% for its price on Friday.

The block of winning stocks for the week included names like IAG Y Meliá Hotels, tied 5.4% higher. 4.6% rallied ArcelorMittal and the next in the ranking were the socimis Merlin Properties Y Colonial, a 4.5% increase in both cases.

At the other end of the revaluation table, one of the stars of the week. Indra said goodbye to former president Fernando Abril-Martorell with decreases of 12.6%. A hard blow for technology, which finally has its new strong man in Marc Murtra, although with less powers than his predecessor.

The pharmaceutical PharmaMar (-9.3%), it also yielded despite the progress presented in its Aplidín study on Covid-19. Solaria (-4.6%), ACS (-2.7%) e Inditex (-2.5%) wore some of the most intense reds.

The last of the week

At the end of the session on Friday, in which the Ibex managed to scratch advances of 0.42%, Inditex it was placed as the main guarantor of the profits, since it added 2.5% to its graph. Applause from the market after receiving a generous HSBC analyst recommendation upgrade, which placed the target price of the textile at 36 euros per share.

Near that level he stayed Siemens Gamesa (+ 2.3%). At a greater distance, values ​​such as Merlin Properties (+ 1.9%), Mapfre (+ 1.7%) and Almirall (+ 1.5%).

On the side of the declines, beyond the aforementioned punishment to Sabadell, declines for Fluidra (-2.5%), Meliá Hotels (-2%), Solaria (-1.5%) and Bankinter (-0.6%), who had to deal with less optimistic investment recommendations than those of Amancio Ortega’s creature.

The actions of Telephone lost 0.3% although they managed to reach the weekly close above 4 euros per share. A level that they maintained by a margin of 3 cents in the week in which the company gave details of its next election dividend.

The cousin narrows

Meanwhile, the consistent and insistent message from central banks had its effect on the secondary debt market as well. The Spanish ten-year bonds saw their profitability diminish to 0.47%, more than 15% below the rates at which the week started.

Given that the message of the monetary institutions fundamentally favored those countries most indebted and punished by the pandemic, the risk premium also reflected the new sentiment market. The gap between Spanish papers and their German benchmark peers was lowered to 67 basis points.