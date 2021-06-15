The Ibex 35 resists above 9,200 points

The Ibex 35 moderates the rises after exceeding 9,300 points this Tuesday

The IBEX 35 trades mid-session with a drop of half a percentage point to 9,230 points after reaching 16-month highs on Monday (9,281.1 points), although minutes later it turned around and traded flat.

The European stock markets are trading with a mixed sign at mid-session this Tuesday. The German Dax 30 appreciated by 0.56%, the Euro Stoxx 50 by 0.46%, the French Cac 40 by 0.45% and the London FTSE 100 by 0.28%. The Ibex 35 fell 0.53% and the Italian FTSE Mib 0.06%.

The European Commission will launch the first debt issue on Tuesday to finance the recovery fund, although the first disbursements will take place in August, which means delaying its initial forecasts that pointed to July as the date to start payments.

On the other hand, today begins the two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee of the Federal Reserve (FOMC) of the United States whose conclusions will emerge tomorrow.

The most bullish values ​​of the Ibex 35 this Tuesday are PharmaMar with a rise of 1.16%, IAG a 0.88%, Mapfre a 0.79%, Solaria a 0.78% and Enagás a 0.71%.

The shares that fell the most were ArcelorMittal, down 2.04%, Colonial, 1.53%, Acerinox, 1.50%, Merlin Properties, 1.48%, and Telefónica, 1.48%. .

Criteria Caixa has decided to launch an offer of senior unsecured bonds for a nominal amount of 200 million euros, exchangeable in ordinary shares of Cellnex Telecom, as reported on Tuesday to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).

Banco Sabadell has adhered to the code of good practices of the Official Credit Institute (ICO), as reported by Europa Press.

In the Continuous Market, the greatest increase is that of OHL, which has appreciated by 6.91%, Oryzon by 2.50% and Grenergy by 2.40%. Urbas left 3.49%, Renta Corporación 2.73% and GAM 2.71%.

Audax has proposed a potential expansion of the 2020 issuance of green bonds, which was closed for an amount of 200 million euros, given the interest aroused by investors in the subscription of the bonds issued, as reported to the National Market Commission de Valores (CNMV).

The Spanish manufacturer of automotive components CIE Automotive will pay on July 6 a complementary dividend charged to the results of the 2020 financial year for a gross amount of 0.25 euros, as reported to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) .

The Spanish risk premium rises this Tuesday to 64.45 basis points, while the interest on the Spanish 10-year bond falls to 0.39%.

The euro depreciates against the dollar by 0.09% and is exchanged at 1.2111 ‘greenbacks’.

Oil prices rise this Tuesday. Brent oil, the benchmark in Europe, added 0.92% to $ 73.55 per barrel, while West Texas rose 0.79% to $ 71.53.

Gold loses 1.7% and remains below $ 1,900 while bitcoin already exceeds $ 40,000 after adding more than 1.5% to its price.