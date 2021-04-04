The Ibex 35 remains on the verge of 8,600 points at the close of a bullish first quarter

European stock markets reached the end of the first quarter of the year with very narrow movements to one side and the other of its graph. The doubts between propping up optimism for the recovery or prevent against a possible braking of the bags they divided the market. The Ibex 35 closed 0.18% down at 8,580 points.

After much fighting, he was left without winning the 8,600 points. However, in the first three months of the year, the Spanish index achieved advances of 6.27%, which, however, fell short of other indices in the region, which achieved double-digit advances.

The upward effort of the index ran into the brake of the banks, which after having led the comeback the day before, this Wednesday fell back, although without major price jumps. This was the day that also the shareholders’ meetings of Unicaja and Liberbank approved their merger, which will be the second of the year in the sector once that of CaixaBank – Bankia has already been consummated.

They were the cases of Sabadell Bank (-3.9%), Mapfre (-2.2%) and Bankinter (-two%). The two heavyweights in the sector remained at the close with falls of 1.5% in the case of Santander and 1.5% for BBVA.

The titles of Siemens Gamesa, which led with advances of 5.5% after having announced a mega-order from the German RWE. In second place, Cellnex (+ 4.3%), which for the third consecutive session went back to the heat of its next capital increase, despite having been approved with a 17% discount compared to its price.

Above 1%, the shares of ACS, PharmaMar, Electric Network and ArcelorMittal, which from the first hour were placed at the top of the revaluation table.

While the 8,600 points were not a key benchmark in the Ibex technical analysis, they would have put the index on track towards the achievement of annual maximums. So far, these were still at 8,657.7 points on March 13.

Regarding the macroeconomic agenda of the day, the indices China PMI, especially the manufacturer, gave reasons for investors to insist on buying. The same was not the case with the ADP non-agricultural employment statistics in the US, which recorded the creation of only 517,000 jobs compared to the 550,000 awaited by the consensus of economists.