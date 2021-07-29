The Ibex 35 remains attentive to business data to attack highs of the week

July 29, 2021 Eduardo Bolinches José Manuel Del Puerto

We are seeing widespread gains in Asian markets with the Tokyo Stock Exchange rising 0.58% while the Sydney Stock Exchange rising 0.36%. In China, we have the Hong Kong Stock Market up 2.83% while the Shanghai Stock Market is up 1.09%.

For their part, US futures also move in a mixed way and we have the Dow Jones future that scores a rise of 0.03% while that of the S&P 500 falls 0.10% and that of the technological Nasdaq 100 is left 0.23%.

Decreases that are also spreading to European night futures with corrections of 0.09% for the German Dax future and 0.21% for the Euro Stoxx 50.

All this leaves us with an opening scenario with a bearish gap for the Spanish selective around 8,718 points and therefore continues in the central area of ​​last Monday’s range.

On the other hand, we will have a financial agenda in which the

CPI for Spain and Germany, German employment data, the minutes of the last ECB meeting, especially at 2:30 p.m., the US GDP for the second quarter, the price index for goods and services and, as every Thursday, the requests unemployment benefit to end at 4 pm with pending home sales.

