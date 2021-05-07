The Ibex 35 remains at the gates of 9,000 points thanks to a rise of 0.16%

The Ibex 35 slows its climb towards 9,000 and cuts in the middle of the session

The Bank of England announced today that would slow down the pace of its bond buying while sharply increasing its forecast for UK economic growth for this year after the collapse of the coronavirus, with the impulse of the rapid COVID-19 vaccination campaign in the country.

The bank’s monetary policy committee unanimously decided to keep benchmark interest rates unchanged at the all-time low of 0.1% and the size of its bond purchase program unchanged at £ 895 billion (1.24 trillion). dollars), as the economists polled by Reuters expected.

However, the central bank said it would slow its bond buying to 3.4 billion pounds a week between May and August, down from its current pace of 4.4 billion pounds a week.

The Ibex 35 has returned to highs this Thursday at 8,982.2 points thanks to a rise of 0.16%, very close to the psychological level of 9,000 points in a scenario that is still marked by the evolution of vaccination and business results (including Caixabank and ArcelorMittal). Investors are waiting for the US employment report, to be released this Friday.

The rest of the European stock markets also closed the session positively, with increases of 0.52% in London, 0.28% in Paris, 0.17% in Frankfurt and 0.13% in Milan.

The biggest rise in the Ibex 35 was presented by Fluidra (+ 5.08%), after presenting its accounts for the first quarter with a net profit of 67.3 million euros, multiplying by 42 the profits of the same quarter of last year.

On the earnings side, they were followed by CIE Automotive (+ 3.87%), Sabadell (+ 3.27%), Colonial (+ 2.1%), Red Eléctrica (+ 1.98%) and Inditex (+ 1.86%). On the contrary, Solaria (-6.15%), PharmaMar (-5.91%), Siemens Gamesa (-4.36%), Indra (-3.39%), Meliá (- 2.82%) and Acciona (-2.22%).

Regarding the financial sector, the five large Spanish banks have shot up their profit in the first quarter of 2021, to 7,825 million euros, compared to the losses of 1,053 million that were recorded in the same period last year because they jointly provisioned about 3,900 million euros to face the impact of the coronavirus.

Morgan Stanley has raised the recommendation of Iberdrola from ‘neutral’ to ‘overweight’ and raises the price target from € 12 to € 14.

Caixabank (-2.26%) achieved an attributable profit of 4,786 million euros in the first quarter, once the extraordinary impacts associated with the merger were incorporated, by generating negative goodwill (badwill) of 4,300 million euros.

BBVA (-0.75%) has presented to the workers’ representatives its initial economic proposal for those affected by the Employment Regulation File (ERE) that the entity will undertake, which includes early retirements from 56 years of age with up to 65% of the annual salary.

PharmaMar registers a net profit as of March 31, 2021 of 24 million euros, which represents a reduction of 66% compared to the 70 million registered in the same period of the previous year, despite the fact that sales increased by 39% .

In the Continuous Market, Ecoener has registered an increase of 10.51%, Aperam of 9.19% and Renta Corporación of 8.59%. Soltec has left 6.84%, Solaria 6.15% and PharmaMar 5.91%.

Spain’s risk premium has increased this Thursday by 0.81% to 68.40 basis points, while the interest on the Spanish 10-year bond rises to 0.46%.

The euro appreciates against the dollar by 0.36% and is exchanged at 1.2050 ‘greenbacks’.

In the commodity market, oil prices drop. Brent oil, the benchmark in Europe, appreciated 0.17% to $ 68.61 per barrel, while the US West Texas fell 0.23% to $ 65.21.