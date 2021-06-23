The Ibex 35 remains above 9,000 integers in the middle of the session

The IBEX 35 turns down mid-session this Wednesday with a 0.25% cut to 9,031 points after the publication of the June PMI for the euro area. What’s more, investors operate pending the US PMI and the speech of Lagarde, president of the ECB.

The expansion of the activity of the private sector in the euro zone registered its highest rate in June in the last 15 yearsaccording to the preliminary reading of the Composite Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), which has risen to 59.2 points from 57.1 in May, according to IHS Markit.

The rest of the European stock markets trade with a mixed sign. The Italian FTSE MIb is down 0.25%, London’s FTSE 100 is trading 0.3% higher, and the Euro Stoxx 50 is down 0.47%. The Cac 40 and the Dax are also trading negative with declines of 0.41% and 0.43%, respectively.

The Public Treasury has carried out a syndicated issuance of a new 10-year bond for an amount of 8,000 million euros among 326 investor accounts, in a placement in which the demand has reached 74,000 million, one of the largest registered in a syndication.

The most bullish values ​​of the Ibex 35 in the middle of this Wednesday’s session are Acerinox, which adds up to 1.11%; Repsol, with 1.09%, Ferrovial, with 0.89%, ArcelorMittal, with 0.88% and Aena with 0.56%. On the bearish side, Solaria and Grifols A led the declines, with a cut of 2.45% and 1.63% respectively. They are followed by Iberdrola, which lost 1.62%, Melia Hotels, with a fall of 1.39% and Siemens-Gamesa with a decrease of 0.96%

In the Continuous Market, Montebalito registered an increase of 3.61%, Reno De Medici a 2.64% and FCC a 2.31%, while Codere left 4.13%, Adolfo Dominguez a 2.56% and Audax 2.43%.

Aedas Homes has acknowledged this Wednesday the existence of preliminary contacts with ACR Grupo for a potential corporate operation, currently under study, without there being, for the moment, a decision adopted.

Amper has formalized the acquisition of 70% of the shares of VDI Channel, through a capital increase subscribed by its subsidiary, Amper Sistemas, in a two million euro transaction that will allow the company to enter new business models .

Bestinver, manager of the Acciona Group, and Jefferies International have initiated a private placement among qualified investors of a package of up to 1,682,069 shares of Laboratorios Farmacéuticos Rovi that represent approximately 3% of its share capital.

Alcoa has initiated the procedures to appeal to the Supreme Court the judgment of the National Court that condemns it in relation to the sale of the Avilés and A Coruña plants.

The risk premium in Spain falls to 60.95 basis points, while the interest on the Spanish 10-year bond falls to 0.43%.

The euro appreciates against the dollar and is exchanged at 1.1943 ‘greenbacks’.

In the commodity market, oil prices go up. Brent oil, the benchmark in Europe, rises 0.99% to $ 75.41 per barrel, while the US West Texas adds 0.77% to $ 73.36.