The Ibex 35 regains 8,400 points supported by the rise in the PMI indices

Comeback, although uneven, on the European stock markets. The IBEX 35 the day ended with a rise of 0.64% to 8,443.7 points. And that the session began with falls of more than one percentage point with which it put in trouble the continuity of its graph above the 8,300 integers, which at times was piercing.

The engine of this bullish turn was in the unexpected rebound in leading PMI indices for March of the service sector. Just when the mobility restrictions that many countries have imposed to stop the new wave of infections by Covid-19, the indicator marked 52.5 basis points this Wednesday. Entry into expansive terrain against economists’ forecast, who expected a much more measured month-on-month improvement.

In the face of such surprise, it is not surprising that IAG was the strongest value of the entire Ibex 35 in its last crossing. Increases of 4% for the shares of the airline group that began as a red lantern in the index the session in which it reported the placement of a green bond.

The rise in prices in raw materials caused by the blockade of the Suez Canal translated into advances for the companies most linked to these primary assets. ArcelorMittal rose 3.6%, Acerinox earned 3.1% and Repsol it was up 2.6% at the close of the session.

However, other values ​​such as Ferrovial, which managed to rise 3.2% encouraged by various investment recommendations. Too Sabadell Bank it added up to 2.7% for a stretching graph dyed red. Something that also happened to many other colleagues in the sector.

This was the case of BBVA, which managed to extend its comeback by 1.3% after the punishment suffered on Monday as a result of its exposure to Turkey. 1.5% rose Bankia and 1.9% rebounded CaixaBank after having received the final approval from the Ministry of Economic Affairs for the merger that is expected to be registered this Friday.

At the other end of the revaluation table, Cie Automotive was left as bottom with the loss of 4% of its capitalization. 2.8% yielded PharmaMar and 1.7% left Viscofan, which completed the short list of the session’s bassist podium. Some index heavyweights like Telephone (-0.9%), Iberdrola (-0.6%) and Cellnex (-0.4%) prevented the comeback of the Spanish selective could aspire to more.

Beyond the Ibex 35, the Catalan swimming pool company Fluidra it earned a mention. Once indicated as a replacement for Bankia in the king index of the Spanish stock market as of next Monday, its shares appreciated 3.8% to mark new all-time highs at 24.65 euros per share.

Meanwhile, the effect of the PMI indices and the insistence of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) that there will be no rate hike this year has been in a ten-year Spanish bond that offered a yield of 0.27%. However, the risk premium remained unchanged at 64 basis points compared to the -0.35% marked by the German ‘bunds’.