The IBEX 35 has ended the session this Tuesday with a 1.11% rebound driven by the crude oil market and the advance of Repsol, which has led the selective to stand at 6,747.7 integers, despite the context of tensions between the United States and China over the origin of the spread of the coronavirus, which could lead to new trade disputes.

In an environment marked by de-escalation plans and economic recovery in the United States and in some European countries, including Spain, investors have paid attention to the presentation of results, including Repsol and Mapfre.

In Spain, the Public Treasury has awarded 7,595.32 million euros in letters at 6 and 12 months, again above the expected mid-range of 6,500 million and with better financing conditions, by deepening the negative rates in 6-month bills and re-charging for 12-month bills.

At the business level, Repsol It has cut 28% adjusted net profit to March, to 447 million, burdened by the fall in the price of crude oil and restrictions, while Mapfre It has presented a profit of 127 million in said period (-32%) and has postponed the decision on the dividend.

Bullish values

In this scenario, the biggest rises of the Ibex 35 have been presented by the company Repsol (+ 13.2%), ArcelorMittal (+ 4.45%), Enagás (+ 3.95%), Endesa (+ 3.53%), Siemens Gamesa (+ 3.4%), ACS (+ 3.05%), Ferrovial (+ 2.74%) and Telefónica (+1, 88%).

On negative ground they have located IAG (-3.88%), Meliá (-3.09%) and Merlin Properties (-2.45%). Amadeus (-2.15%) and Mediaset (-2.11) have also finished the day in ‘red’.

As for the rest of European exchanges, London it’s up 1.74%, Paris 2.27%, Frankfurt 2.53% and Milan 2.03%.

The barrel of petroleum West Texas Intermediate (WTI), benchmark for the United States, was trading at $ 24.12, while Brent crude, benchmark for Europe, recovered the level of $ 30.

For its part, the risk premium Spanish rebounded to 142 basis points, with the interest demanded on the ten-year bond at 0.845%, while the price of the euro against the dollar stood at 1.0845 ‘green notes’.