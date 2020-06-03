The Ibex 35 has ended the session on Tuesday, recovering the highs for March with a boost of 2.59%, which has led the selective to stand at 7,408.1 points, a day in which investors have continued to watch for racial protests in the United States and trade tensions between Washington and Beijing .

In parallel, the market closely follows the tension between the United States and China, after the Chinese government instructed Cofco and Sinograin, two of the leading state-owned import companies for agricultural and livestock products, to stop their purchases of some American products, including soy and pork.

On the other hand, waiting for the possible announcement on Thursday of new stimulus measures for the European Central Bank (ECB) To cope with the pandemic, it has been known that the People’s Bank of China (BPC) It will allocate more than 50,000 million to buy loans to SMEs to boost credit.

Unemployment data in Spain

In Spain, this Tuesday the unemployment data has been published, which rose in May in 26,573 people, its biggest rise in this month in history, due to the health and economic crisis caused by the coronavirus. Social Security gained 187,814 affiliates in that month, its highest increase in May since 2015.

In this scenario, the Ibex 35 has practically ended in ‘green’. Only five values ​​have closed in negative: Meliá (-1.66%), MoreMobile (-1.47%) and Viscophane (-1.27%). Followed by Grifols (-1.22%) and Ence (-0.46%).

Bullish values

On the profit side they have highlighted Merlin Properties (+ 6.33%), Indra (+ 5.83%) and BBVA (+ 5.03%). Banco Santander (+ 4.39%), ArcelorMittal (+ 4.31%), Aena (+ 4.26%) and Acciona (+ 4.25%) have also finished the day in ‘green’.

The rest of the European stock markets have also finished with advances, especially Frankfurt, which has boosted 3.51% on its return to activity. On your side, London is up 0.89%, Paris 1.76% and Milan 2.59%.

The barrel of petroleum West Texas Intermediate (WTI), benchmark for the United States, was trading at $ 36.36, while Brent crude, benchmark for Europe, was priced at $ 39.41.

For its part, the Spanish risk premium it fell to 97 basis points, with the interest demanded on the ten-year bond at 0.557%, while the price of the euro against the dollar stood at 1,1175 verdes green notes ’.