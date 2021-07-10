The Ibex 35 rebounds 1.46% and consolidates the 8,700 integers but does not save the week

Ibex banks: The Ibex 35 closes on Friday with increases of 1.46%

The French CAC 40 revalued 1.96% and the EURO STOXX 50, 1.79%, the German Dax 30 increased 1.65%, the FTSE Mib 1.68% and the London FTSE 100 1 , 22%. The IBEX 35 closes the session on Friday with a rise of 1.46% to 8,776.6 points.

The Secretary of the Treasury of the United States, Janet Yellen, has expressed her support that the future discussion on the imposition of an implicit price that taxes carbon emissions can be held within the G20.

On the other hand, primary energy consumption fell by 4.5% in the world in 2020, which is the largest annual decrease since the end of World War II in 1945. BP has published the 70th edition of its Statistical Review of World Energy, the reference report with the main data of the energy markets worldwide. The information collected in this year’s edition integrates the energy data for 2020, one of the most turbulent periods in recent years.

The new definition of the price stability objective that will guide the monetary policy of the European Central Bank (ECB), which will become 2% instead of a close rate, but below this percentage, represents a “clear” goal and that, although admitting upward or downward deviations, does not depend on failures in meeting past objectives as indicated by the President of the Bundesbank, Jens Weidmann.

The most bullish values ​​of the Ibex 35 at the end of the session this Friday are ArcelorMittal, which is up 5.41%; Banco Sabadell, 4.84%; Acerinox, 3.76%; BBVA, 3.53% and Bankinter, 3.41%. Only four values ​​end the day in red. Siemens-Gamesa leaves 2.36%; Solaria, 2.23%; Grifols A, 0.69% and Aena, 0.25%.

Among the representatives of the banking sector in the Ibex 35, in addition to the increases of Banco Sabadell, BBVA and Bankinter, the securities of Caixabank and Banco Santander rose 3.15% and 2.35%, respectively.

The Harmonized Business Confidence Indicator (ICEA), whose publication corresponds to the National Institute of Statistics (INE), shot up 12.3% in the third quarter of the year in relation to the previous quarter, thus registering its biggest rebound since 2013, the year in which the statistical agency began to publish it.

China’s annual inflation rate stood at 1.1% in June, two tenths below the price increase registered in May, while industrial production prices increased 8.8% year-on-year, compared to 9% the previous month, as reported by the National Statistics Office (ONE).

CaixaBank will enter a net capital gain of 187 million euros after agreeing to the sale of two businesses previously developed by Bankia to two companies majority owned by Global Payments and in which CaixaBank itself also participates, as reported by the entity to the National Commission on Friday of the Stock Market (CNMV).

Cellnex has closed the purchase of 99.99% of Polkomtel Infrastruktura, the telecommunications infrastructure subsidiary in Poland of Cyfrowy Polsat, with an investment of 1,600 million, which will be accompanied by an additional deployment program of up to 1,500 sites, the company reported this Friday. Atlantia will not exercise the option to purchase 3.4% of Cellnex.

The minority shareholders of Abengoa, whose titles are syndicated on the AbengoaShares platform, have demanded this Friday the presence of the State on the multinational’s board of directors, for which they express their support for “the decision that the Government takes if it is to create value and keep jobs “, fearing that the Terramar investment fund, which they call” an American vulture fund “, will take over the multinational.

The Biden Administration is willing to add more than 10 Chinese companies to its economic blacklist for alleged human rights abuses and high-tech surveillance in Xinjiang, two sources consulted told ..

The Technicians of the Ministry of Finance (Gestha) have defended this Friday the introduction of at least a minimum rate of 21% in Corporation Tax to multinationals, since this would allow Spain to collect 5,400 million euros more per year.

Germany will declare Spain as a risk zone for COVID-19.

After insisting for weeks that the Tokyo 2020 Games could go ahead with spectators, the organizers finally gave in to political pressure and rising COVID-19 infections, barring nearly all fans from the global sporting event to just two weeks after its inauguration.

Zardoya Otis distributes a dividend out of 2020 reserves of 0.072 euros gross per share.

Crude prices rise almost 3%. The price of a barrel of Brent quality oil, a reference for the Old Continent, stands at $ 75.65, while Texas stands at $ 74.64. In the debt market, the interest on the ten-year Spanish bond stands at 0.35%, with the risk premium at 64.55 points, while the euro is trading against the dollar and is exchanged at 1 , 1861 ‘green bills’.