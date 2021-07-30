The Ibex 35 reaches the mid-session with losses on the last day of the month

The Ibex 35 opens the session with losses on the last day of the month

The IBEX 35, the main Spanish selective, traded at 8,687.80 points at the start of the day after leaving that 1.12%. The accumulated earnings in the year are reduced to 8.21%.

The European stocks are trading with falls this Friday at the opening. The German Dax 30 is down 0.88%, the London FTSE 100 down 0.86%, the IBEX 35 down 1%, the EURO STOXX 50 down 0.52%, the Italian FTSE Mib down 0.37% and the French CAC 40 0.18%.

In the Ibex 35, Siemens-Gamesa registered a rise of 1.07%, Telefónica a 2.30%, Viscofan a 0.69%, Cellnex a 0.66% and Inmobiliaria Colonial a 0.45%. For its part, Fluidra fell 6.55%, IAG fell 6.39%, PharmaMar 5.33%, Acerinox 3.75% and Acciona 3.16%.

In the Continuous Market of the Spanish stock market, those that increased the most were OHL, which appreciated by 6.04%, Ercros by 2.29% and Service Point by 2.25%. For its part, Técnicas Reunidas led the decreases, which dropped 16.10%, DIA 6.53% and Duro Felguera 5.03%.

The Spanish economy grew by 2.8% in the second quarter of the year, thus returning to positive values ​​after having registered a 0.4% decline in the first quarter due to the impact of the third wave of Covid and the storm ‘ Filomena ‘.

According to the advance of National Accounting data published this Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INE), the Spanish economy grew by 2.8% between April and June compared to the previous quarter, mainly due to the boost in consumption.

The number of employees in the industrial sector in the second quarter of the year stood at 2.66 million people, which represents an increase of 0.9% with respect to the previous quarter, after adding 22,900 people to the occupation in the sector, according to the results of the Labor Force Survey published this Thursday.

Retail trade registered an increase in sales of 1.8% in June compared to the same month of 2020, leading to four consecutive months of year-on-year increases, as reported this Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

BBVA recorded an attributable profit of 1,911 million euros during the first half of this year, compared to losses of 1,157 million in the same period of 2020, when it made the greatest effort in provisions to face the impact of the pandemic, as reported this Friday the entity.

CaixaBank has obtained a profit of 4,181 million euros in the first half of this year, a result 20 times higher than in 2020, when it earned 205 million, due to the extraordinary impacts associated with the merger, and has announced the distribution of a dividend 50% of the profits in cash.

Amadeus managed to reduce its losses by 26.8% year-on-year in the first half of the year, to 143.9 million euros, and registered its best month since the start of the pandemic in June, which in any case continues to weigh on its business to cause of restrictions on mobility.

Merlin Properties obtained a net profit of 190.3 million euros in the first six months of the year, which represents an increase of 168.3% compared to the same period last year, due to the boost that the recovery of the activity has provided after the pandemic.

Acciona obtained a net profit of 148 million euros in the first six months of the year, which represents a 566% increase in this item compared to the same period last year, thanks to the good performance of all its business lines.

Siemens Gamesa recorded net losses of 368 million euros in the first nine months of its fiscal year as a result of the impacts of higher raw material prices and higher launch costs for its 5.X platform, reported the company to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).

The founder of Inditex, Amancio Ortega, through his company Pontegadea Inversiones, has entered the capital of the Red Eléctrica group (REE) with a 5% stake in the capital, valued at around 456 million euros.

The Mexican Amodio brothers, main shareholders of the new OHLA, have reinforced their presence on the construction company’s board of directors with the appointment of Luis Fernando Amodio Giombini as proprietary director. With the incorporation of this family member, there are now three Amodio present on the board, together with Luis Fernando Martin Amodio, president of the company, and Julio Mauricio Martín Amodio, first vice president.

Fluidra has closed the first half of the year with a net profit of 174.2 million euros, “tripling the profits of the first half of 2020”, and sales have reached 1,187 million (+ 54%), reports this Friday in a release.

Grifols has signed a collaboration agreement with the American company ImmunoTek Bio Centers to open 21 plasma donation centers with a capacity to obtain one million liters per year.

Técnicas Reunidas recorded net losses of 164 million euros in the first six months of this year, compared to the profit of 14.1 million euros registered in the same period of 2020, and has accessed a line of credit from the fund of the Government for strategic companies of 290 million euros.

The euro depreciates against the dollar by 0.001% and is exchanged for 1.1888 greenbacks. The risk premium in Spain rises 0.21% to 72.30 basis points and the Spanish ten-year bond rises 2.58%.

The Brent Barrel, reference in Europe for oil, increased by 0.07% to settle at 74.81 euros while West Texas traded flat and stood at 73.28 euros.