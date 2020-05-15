The Ibex 35 falls and reaches the lows of the month of April. The Spanish stock exchange has concluded the day of this Thursday with a drop of 1.29%, which has led the selective to stand at 6,545.6 points, in a context marked by doubts about the economic reopening and fear of a second wave of infections after the new cases of coronavirus detected in South Korea, Germany and China.

Investors fear that tensions between China and the United States create a new trade war. In addition, the president of the Federal Reserve (Fed), Jerome Powell, has warned that the crisis caused by the coronavirus “is unprecedented in modern times”, while rejecting the possibility of placing interest rates on negative ground, as other central banks have done, such as the one in Japan or the European Central Bank (ECB).

Bearish values

The biggest falls of the selective have starred them Ferrovial (-5%), ACS (-4.54%) Inditex (-4.08%) and Viscophane (-4.08%). Cellnex (-3.55%), Acciona (-3.03%) and Endesa (-2.9%) also finished the day on Thursday in negative territory.

On the opposite side, the gains of Sabadell Bank (+ 4%), Acerinox (+ 3.81%) and Bankia (+ 3.22%). BBVA (+ 2.68%), Bankinter (+ 2.15%) and MásMóvil (+ 1.88%) closed the session in ‘green’.

MoreMobile has presented this Thursday a net profit of 22 million euros in the first quarter of this year, the same as that achieved a year earlier, and has confirmed its forecasts for the period 2020-2021 despite the impact of Covid-19.

European squares

The European stock markets have also presented declines, with falls of 2.84% for the Ftse 100 of London, of 1.87% for Cac 40 of Paris, of 1.87% for the Dax of Frankfurt and 1.29% for the Mib of Milan.

The barrel of petroleum West Texas Intermediate (WTI), benchmark for the United States, was trading at $ 26, while Brent crude, benchmark for Europe, was priced at $ 30.1.

For his part, the Spanish risk premium It rose to 135 basis points, with the interest demanded on the ten-year bond at 0.816%, while the price of the euro against the dollar remained at 1.0798 ‘green notes’.