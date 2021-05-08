The Ibex 35 reaches 9,000 points driven by the quarterly accounts and China

The Ibex 35 finally found the momentum necessary to jump above 9,000 points, a key level that after 463 it has managed to hold on in its first weekly closing in May. The Spanish index received strength from corporate results and in a friendly battery of macroeconomic data from China to rise 0.86% to 9,059.2 points.

From the Asian Giant some figures arrive stronger than expected in both exports and imports, giving new symptoms of solvency in both the national and global economy. Furthermore, German industrial production data added to the optimism by beating forecasts.

In front of the progress of the session was placed Solaria, 5.6% encouraged after sessions of punishment to renewables for the plans of Acciona to go ahead with the stock market premiere as a company independent of its energy division. In addition, the listed company thus celebrated the 24% increase registered in its profit thanks, fundamentally, to the contribution of this same energy area.

The second place was taken Fluidra with advances of 4.2% after having published its quarterly accounts that put the specialist in swimming pools and ornamental fountains back on a free-rise path.

Another company that posted accounts at the close of Thursday’s session was Ferrovial, which managed to add 2.6% in the stock market after reducing its losses thanks to the increase in turnover and announced the details of its next election dividend.

Among those that listed accounts was also placed Amadeus, which managed to add 3.5% after publishing accounts above consensus estimates. And that despite the fact that air demand is still highly penalized by the pandemic.

Something similar happened to IAG, which saw its luck change with respect to the losses of the first hour at the end of the session with advances of 2.6% thanks to having managed to moderate its losses by 36.6%.

In the less pleasant part of the revaluation table, only three values ​​that, due to their weight in the index basket, prevented a more generous closing for its graph. It was about Telephone (-1.6%), Inditex (-1.2%) and Santander Bank (-0.08%).

On the secondary debt market, Spanish ten-year bonds hovered at rates of 0.49%. A level around which they have been moving for days, even testing 0.5%, and which corresponds to highs of the last eight months.

As a result of this rally, uneven among the different European sovereign references, the risk premium rose slightly. At the end of the week, 71 basis points represented highs of the last six months.