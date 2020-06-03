The rest of the European stock markets have also ended the day with significant increases and Wall Street nears three-month highs. The optimism about a global recovery after the coronavirus pandemic it comes before the increased tension in China-U.S. relations and the American unrest.

The German Dax 30 has scored a rise of 3.75%, the EuroStoxx 50 2.63%, the Ibex 35 2.59%, the Italian FTSE Mib 2.42%, the French Cac 40 2, 02% and the FTSE 100 in London 0.87%.

In the Ibex 35, the most notable increases have been led by Merlin Properties with an increase of 6.33%, followed by Indra which has appreciated by 5.83%, BBVA by 5.03%, Banco Santander by 4.39% and ArcelorMittal 4.31%.

The only ones that ended in red this Tuesday on the Ibex 35 were Meliá Hotels, which left 1.66%, MásMóvil 1.47%, Grifols 1.22% and Ence 0.46%.

The securities that weighted the most in the Spanish selective, in addition to Banco Santander and BBVA, have also closed with gains, Repsol has risen 4.18%, Iberdrola 2.39%, Inditex 2.26%, Amadeus 1, 37% and Telefónica 1.36%.

In the continuous market, Prosegur Cash has registered an increase of 5.77%, Prosegur 5.33% and Lar España 5.33%. Renta Corporación has left 0.85%, Abengoa 0.81% and Audax 0.62%.

Spain’s risk premium falls 0.51% to 97.70 basis points, with the interest on the Spanish bond yielding at 0.57%.

The euro appreciates against the dollar 0.45% and is exchanged for 1,1175 ‘greenbacks’.

In the raw materials market, lOil prices rise on expectations that OPEC and Russia may close a commitment to extend current production cuts for one or two months.

OPEC +, which is made up of OPEC and its allies, decided in April to reduce production by a record 9.7 million barrels per day, or about 10% of world production, to raise prices hit by a drop in oil prices. lawsuit linked to blocking measures aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus.

The benchmark Brent oil in Europe revalued 3.1% to $ 39.28 per barrel, while West Texas rose 3.24% to $ 36.33.

In Spain today it has been known that the number of unemployed registered in the offices of the public employment services rose by 26,573 unemployed in May (+ 0.69%), their biggest rise in a month of May of the entire historical series, due to the crisis caused by the coronavirus.

The Council of Ministers has approved the Spanish Circular Economy Strategy (EEEC), with which it wants to go from a linear economy to a circular one between now and 2030, as well as the preliminary draft of the waste law that provides for mandatory separate collection of new waste streams and that, among other measures, prohibits single-use plastics from July 2021.

Citizens and the PNV have communicated this Tuesday that they will vote in favor of the latest extension of the state of alarm, which will be voted on Wednesday in the Congress of Deputies, after reaching an agreement with the Executive that Pedro Sánchez presides.

At a business level, Repsol has launched a repurchase offer to the holders of its six-year perpetual securities bond for an amount of 1,000 million euros, to subsequently proceed to carry out a new hybrid issue, the company informed the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).

Independent tools and analysis

In Investment Strategies we have developed a series of independent tools and analyzes with which you can benefit from your investments improve your operations and help us remain independent.

In the Premium area, you will find the selection that our analysts have made on the most cyclical sectors and stocks and they behave better right now. In addition to Tools to invest in the short, medium and long term.

Subscribe now for less than 5 euros a month and you have 15 days to try it. You can cancel it without any commitment in case it doesn’t meet your expectations.

Today more than ever, it’s time to support the services you use regularly and you will help us to remain independent.

I want to collaborate