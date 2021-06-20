The Ibex 35 plummets almost 2% while Pharmamar dodges the falls

The Ibex 35 closes the session with a drop of 1.8% to 9,030.6 points. The selective Spanish has not successfully faced the quadruple witch hour, like the rest of the European stock markets, among which the 2% falls of the London FTSE 100 stand out.

That today was the day of quadruple maturity of derivative contracts (on stocks and indices), it has injected a lot of volatility into the spot markets, distorting their performance.

With the decreases noted at the close of the session, the Ibex 35 touches the 1.9% weekly decline. In the last lunge of the Ibex 35, only three values ​​maintained the rate: PharmaMar , Cellnex Y Enagas, which amounted to 0.97%, 0.42% and 0.03%.

Conversely, the lantern of the Ibex 35 has been Acerinox, which has sunk 10.04%. Nippon Steel Stainless Steel has put up for sale 7.9% of the capital of Acerinox, a company in which it has a 15.5% stake, valued at about 231.5 million euros.

Specifically, UBS is carrying out a private placement, through the accelerated placement modality aimed exclusively at qualified investors, on behalf of Nippon Steel Stainless Steel Corporation of a block of up to approximately 21.4 million Acerinox shares.

Next, Acciona subtracts 6.89% and Caixabank, 3.86%.

Acciona Energía will debut on the Stock Market in the coming weeks between a price range of 26.73 euros and 29.76 euros per share, which would yield a market value or market capitalization of between € 8,800 million and € 9,800 million. The percentage of the capital that will finally be placed on the market will vary between a minimum of 15% and a maximum of 25%, within which it may grant the global coordinating entities a purchase operation that will be between 10% and 15%.

Regarding the banking sector, the European Commission has lifted the punishment to eight of the ten banks that were excluded from the first debt issue for the recovery fund for having infringed the EU competition rules in the past through an agreement to manipulate the markets bond or currency. The banks that have been pardoned are Nomura, UniCredit, Credit Agricole, JP Morgan, Citibank, Barclays, Bank of America and Deutsche Bank.

The debt of the public administrations as a whole registered its first monthly fall in six months in April, with a decrease of 0.2% compared to the previous month, subtracting 3,431 million euros in a month, reaching 1.38 trillion, according to the data published this Friday by the Bank of Spain.

For its part, the service sector surplus fell 14.4% in the first quarter in relation to the same period of 2020, to stand at 3,057.7 million euros, as a result of the Covid crisis, according to the Survey of International Trade in Services published this Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

At the business level, Prosegur Alarms and Telephone, through Movistar, have begun to market alarm systems through Movistar channels in the country in an extension of their commercial alliance in Spain, where they have a ‘joint-venture’ in this sector.

Likewise, the company chaired by Pallete It will receive 394 million reais net (65.8 million euros at the current exchange rate) in payments for interest on its own capital from its Brazilian subsidiary on account of fiscal year 2021.

In addition, the National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC) has reviewed the wholesale prices that Telefónica must offer to its competitors in areas where, in the opinion of the regulator, there is still no effective competition after the liberalization of the sector.

On the other hand, BBVA Switzerland has opened its service for the sale and custody of assets to all its private banking clients, after six months of testing with a selected group of users, as reported by the bank this Friday.

Regarding the banking sector of the Ibex 35, BlackRock has once again exceeded the 3% barrier in Bankinter’s capital, by increasing its participation from 2.9% to 3.021%. The manager controls 25.74 million titles indirectly through shares and 1.4 million voting rights through financial instruments. In total, there are 27.15 million titles that, at the current market price (4.34 euros), have a value of more than 117.83 million euros.

Continuing with news of Ibex 35 values, Repsol has reached an agreement with Lime Petroleum, a subsidiary of the oil and gas company Rex International, for the sale of its 33.84% stake in the Brage field, in Norway, for an amount of 42.6 million dollars (about 35.7 million euros) after taxes.

In the Continuous Market, the biggest rise was that of Ecoener, which appreciated by 5.83% together with Soltec (+ 4.65%); while the greatest decrease is that of Liberbank, which fell 7.62%, followed by Unicaja (6.82%).

Covalis Capital, a fund with headquarters in London and activity in the Cayman Islands, has emerged a stake of more than 3% in the capital of Sacyr valued at almost 40 million euros.

For its part, MásMóvil has lowered this Friday from 11.17 euros to 11 euros per share the price of the Public Acquisition Offer (OPA) launched on Euskaltel after the distribution of dividend by the Basque operator, as notified to the Commission National Stock Market.

Spain’s risk premium rises to 65.7 basis points, while the interest of the Spanish 10-year bond advances to 0.45%.

Sales in Europe: quadruple witch hour

Cac 40 cuts 1.46%; the German Dax is down 1.78%; the London FTSE 100, 2.01%; the Italian Mib, 1.93% and the Euro Stoxx 50, 1.8%.

Germany’s producer price index rose 1.5% in April, the Federal Statistical Office said on Friday. A . poll of analysts had expected the figure to rise 0.7% in May.

In year-on-year terms, the figure rose 7.2%. For the year-on-year index, the . poll pointed to the price rate rising 6.4% in May.

Few movements in European stocks, “with background references in Japan and after the new historical maximum set yesterday by the Nasdaq before a certain rotation of the cycle to growth given the perception that the tightening of the Fed’s monetary policy will not be rapid” Income 4 analysts emphasize.

The Dow Jones falls 1% this Friday to 33,522 points; the S&P 500 lost 0.81% to 4,188 points and the Nasdaq, 0.72% to 14,089 points.

Today, ‘Freaky Friday’ or triple witch hour in the US (since there are no futures on stocks), volatility and the succession of unexpected strange movements is justified by the expiration of quarterly index derivatives contracts.

In addition, the weekly number of applications for unemployment benefit rose last week to 412,000, the first rise in this indicator since April, which has disappointed investors.

The euro fails to reduce losses against the dollar and loses the 1.19 greenbacks.

“We continue to forecast broad US dollar weakness, driven by the currency’s high valuation and a growing global economic recovery,” Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a note.

In the commodities market, oil prices go up. The benchmark Brent oil in Europe adds 1.15% to $ 73.65 per barrel, while the US West Texas rises 1.74% to $ 71.95.