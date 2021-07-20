in Business

The Ibex 35 plays 8,300 points to avoid corrective continuity

July 20, 2021

We are seeing continuity in the corrections in the Asian markets with the Tokyo Stock Exchange falling 0.83% while the Sydney Stock Exchange falls 0.58%. In China, we have the Hong Kong Stock Exchange down 0.50% while the Shanghai Stock is down 1.00%.

However, US futures are moving higher and we have the Dow Jones future that is up 0.17%, the S&P 500 is up 0.22% and the Nasdaq 100 is up 0.41%. .

Increases that are also spreading to European night futures with revaluations of 0.08% for the German Dax future and 0.19% for the Euro Stoxx 50.

All of this leaves us with an opening scenario very much in line with yesterday’s close and therefore with a high risk of losing 8,300 points with the consequent risk of ending up seeing 8,000 points as the next important support.

On the other hand, we will have a financial agenda that highlights the German PPI and the US construction permits.

