The Ibex 35 has started the session this Friday with a1.12% rise, which has led the selective to stand at 6,806.40 integers at 9.01 am, on a day marked by the publication of the employment report in the United States and in a context in which the North American country and China have eased tensions after both powers have committed to implement the first phase of the trade agreement signed at the beginning of the year.

In this way, after closing yesterday with a rebound of 0.89%, the Ibex 35 started the session again with gains and recovered thepsychological level of 6,800 points,after a week marked by geopolitical tensions between the United States and China, with accusations about the origin of the Covid-19 spread, and fear of a possible flare-up of a new trade war.

In the first bars of the session,virtually all stocks were trading higher, led by Ferrovial (+ 2.96%), Amadeus (+ 2.46%), Repsol (+ 2.01%), Viscofan (+ 1.63%), Telefónica (+ 1.5%), IAG ( + 1.24%) and ArcelorMittal (+ 1.21%), while only Grifols (-0.14%) and Inditex (-0.13%) were on the opposite side.

In this scenario, thebarrel of petroleumWest Texas Intermediate (WTI), benchmark for the United States, was trading at $ 24.46 at 9.01 am, after rising 3.99%, while brent crude, benchmark for Europe, marked a price of 30.18 dollars, with an increase of 2.44%.

Also, theeuropean bagsThey have opened the day with positive behavior and increases of around 1% for Paris and Frankfurt and London.

For its part, theSpanish risk premiumit was down to 141 basis points, with the interest demanded on the ten-year bond at 0.854%, while the price of the euro against the dollar stood at 1.0837 ‘green notes’.

