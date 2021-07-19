The Ibex 35 opens the week with falls below 8,400 points

The Ibex 35 begins a new week with falls of 1.53% to 8,375 points in a day marked by the OPEC agreement on oil production and aware of the evolution of inflation both in Europe and in the United States.

At the end of last week, losses prevailed both in the US stock market and in European markets. In the case of the first, none of the three main indices managed to change this trend: the Dow Jones Industrials fell 0.86%, the S&P 500 lost 0.75% and the Nasdaq 0.80%.

For their part, the European indices also closed the week in the red, the Ibex 35 was down 0.24%, the FTSE 100 London and the FTSE Mib down 0.23% and 0.47% respectively, the French CAC 40 it fell 0.73%, while the EURO STOXX 50 registered a negative 0.69% and the German Dax 30 0.67%.

The concern about the spike in infections, the expansion of the Delta variant and the new wave of the coronavirus do not leave investors calm, who are not able to revive sales or in the heat of the good results presented by the large companies in the banking sector in the United States.

The evolution of inflation is undoubtedly a key factor for these significant drops in the world’s stock markets. Investors do not have the conviction to revive the figures and remain cautious about what is to come.

For all this, the Ibex 35 opens today’s session with falls of 1.54%, London FTSE 100 1.30%, Italian Mib FTSE 1.63%, French Cac 40 1.26%, Euro Stoxx 50 1.26 % and the German Dax 30 1.11%.

The most bearish values ​​of the Ibex 35 at the beginning of the day are IAG (Iberia) 5.71%, MERLIN Properties 4.08% and Siemens-Gamesaun 3.81%.

In the Continuous Market, Clinica Baviera led the increases with 5.97%, Duro Felguera with 2.94% and Ingotes with 2.65%. From the negative side, ENCE with 10.54%, Grupo Insur with 6.92% and IAG with 5.71%.

From the business side, Amper has been awarded a contract with Navantia for the design and manufacture of the 690V motor starters and control centers for the five F-110 series frigates, as reported on Monday by the group a the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).

ENCE Energía y Celulosa will appeal to the Supreme Court, in defense of the legality of the extension of the concession of its Pontevedra biofactory, after the National Court has ruled that the company develops an activity that, by its nature, may have a location other than its current site, the group reported.

In the macro agenda of the week They highlight the meeting to be held by the Governing Council of the ECB next Thursday, where the announcement of some changes in monetary policies is expected and on Friday the preliminary readings will be announced in the Euro Zone, Germany, France, the United Kingdom and the United States July of the leading industry activity indices (PMIs). Likewise, throughout the week we will be able to see new results of the New York stock market and the publication of the first results of the Ibex 35 will begin, with data from Iberdrola (IBE) on Wednesday and those from Bankinter (BKT) on Thursday.

The Secretary of the Treasury of the United States, Janet Yellen, has called a meeting between regulators next week with the aim of discussing and assessing the possible risks involved in what are known as ‘stablecoins’, cryptocurrencies whose value is backed by another underlying asset. such as official currencies, another cryptocurrency or commodities such as gold or oil.

The price of a barrel of Brent, a reference for the Old Continent, is trading 0.92% down to $ 72.47 per barrel, while the US West Texas fell 1.61% to 70.41 dollars per barrel.

In the debt market, the interest of the ten-year Spanish bond stands at 0.35%, the risk premium rises 0.70% to 71.45 points, while the price of the euro against the dollar is It stands at 1,178400 ‘greenbacks’.

The price of a barrel of oil has received with decreases close to 1% the agreement reached this Sunday between the members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other allied producers such as Russia to increase as of August and so gradual OPEC + production.