The Ibex 35 opens the session above 9,100 integers encouraged by Inditex

The IBEX 35 opens the session this Wednesday with a rise of 0.09% to 9,161 points in a session marked by the results of the first fiscal quarter of Inditex.

The European stock indices begin the day with a mixed sign, as the London FTSE 100 lost 0.25% and the German Dax 0.05%. The Cac 40, meanwhile, rose 0.08% and the Eurostoxx 50, 0.02%.

Today’s macroeconomic agenda is very light, with the publication of the German trade balance for April and the US wholesale inventories for the same month.

The most bullish values ​​of the Ibex 35 this Wednesday early are: Inditex 1.08%, Grifols A 0.5% and Aena 0.54%.

Inditex’s net result in the first quarter was 421 million euros (compared to -409 million euros in the first quarter of 2020), according to a document sent to the CNMV. Due to operating performance and the good evolution of working capital, net cash increased by 25% to 7,176 million euros.

On the other hand, the deputy general director of Inditex, Ramón Reñón, has decided to leave the textile company after almost 30 years of professional activity in the Galician group, as reported by the company this Wednesday to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) .

Banco Santander announced on Tuesday its intention to launch the Public Offering as a voluntary acquisition for its subsidiary in Mexico instead of a public offer for the acquisition of listing cancellation as announced on March 26 and May 24.

BBVA estimates that it will assume a cost of 960 million euros before taxes by the ERE that it has agreed this Tuesday with the unions and that will mean the departure of 2,725 workers and 210 incentivized leave, as reported by the entity to the National Market Commission Securities (CNMV).

For its part, MERLIN Properties started the session leading the falls in the selective, after cutting 1.24%, followed by Inmobiliaria Colonial, 1.33% and Solaria, 0.58%.

In the continuous market, the greatest increase was that of Realia, which appreciated 2.75%, followed by Solarpack Corp, 1.56%, while the largest decrease was that of Vertice 360 that is 3.02%.

Ercros expects to obtain a profit of between 15 and 20 million euros in the first half of the year, which would multiply by more than three its result for the same period of 2020, when it earned 4.4 million euros, according to the estimates sent this Wednesday by the company to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).

Audax Renovables will begin next week to build its El Toconal photovoltaic project, located in the town of Los Navalmorales (Toledo), after having obtained prior administrative authorization and the building license from the authorities.

Spain’s risk premium has dropped to 65.70 basis points, while the interest on the Spanish 10-year bond stands at 0.43%.

The euro appreciates against the dollar and is exchanged at 1.2181 ‘greenbacks’.

In the commodity market, oil prices rebound. Brent, the benchmark in Europe, rises 0.86% to $ 72.49; Like the WTI, it rises 0.86% to $ 70.30.

Gold rises today but is still far from $ 1,900 and, for its part, bitcoin rebounds somewhat and exceeds $ 34,000 this Wednesday.