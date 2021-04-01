The Ibex-35 opens the quarter with profit taking while waiting for macro news

Apr 1 (Reuters) – After closing the month and the quarter with significant gains, the main Spanish stock index started April with a moderate decline, awaiting macroeconomic data from Europe and the United States that could define the direction of short markets term.

The indices of the PMI polls will give indications of how the industry is assimilating the restrictions due to the new wave of COVID-19 in Europe, although the highlight of the week will be the US employment report that will be published on Friday, where it is expected a sharp acceleration in the rate of job creation.

“If these forecasts are confirmed, the American economy and its labor market would continue to recover pulse, hand in hand with advances in vaccination and strong fiscal stimuli, although with employment levels still far from pre-Covid levels (unemployment rate 3 , 5%), which coincide with the Fed’s full employment objectives, thus allowing a broadly expansive monetary policy to be maintained for the time being, “said the Spanish brokerage Renta 4.

Details of a US plan to spend $ 2 trillion in public funds on infrastructure were released Wednesday, though the plan now requires legislative approval, opposed by Republicans.

“Therefore, everything indicates that the approval of the plan could be extended until October,” according to Renta 4.

For the rest, attention will remain on the new restrictions due to the pandemic in Europe, after France announced a third lockdown, and in the raw materials market there will be special attention to the OPEC + meeting on production levels in May .

At 07:17 GMT on Thursday, the selective Spanish stock exchange Ibex-35 fell 31.90 points, or 0.37 percent, to 8,548.10 points, while the index of large European stocks FTSE Eurofirst 300 advanced 0, 19%.

If closed at current levels, Ibex-35 would show a rise of 0.7% for the whole week, since on Friday the Spanish market will be closed for Good Friday.

In the banking sector, Santander rose 0.33%, BBVA scored 0.50%, Caixabank lost 1.52%, Sabadell gained 0.11%, and Bankinter dropped 0.34%.

Among the large non-financial stocks, Telefónica fell 0.20%, Inditex advanced 0.50%, Iberdrola fell 0.23%, and the oil company Repsol rose 0.38%.

Cellnex stood out on the downside, which fell 1.50% after rising 4% the day before.

(Information by Tomás Cobos; edited by Darío Fernández)