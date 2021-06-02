The Ibex-35 opens positively with its sights set on the Fed

Jun 2 – The Ibex-35 opened on Tuesday in positive territory, expanding the gains of the previous day and touching 9,200 points pending the publication of the report on current economic conditions from the US Fed, in search of clues about the plans from the central bank for the next few weeks and months.

“Opening with hardly any movements in the European markets on a day in which the main focus of attention will be on the Beige Book, which will serve to prepare the next Fed meeting (June 16, where we will see if they start talking about the ‘ tapering ‘of the 120,000 mln USD / month of debt purchases) “, the Renta 4 analysts highlighted in a note to clients.

“Also pending today the statements of the President of the ECB Christine Lagarde (with the European market closed) where investors will attend to any comment on growth and inflation prospects and their impact on monetary policy,” they added.

Optimism in the markets maintained the bullish pulse supported by the increase in US manufacturing activity in May, as suppressed demand boosted orders in a reopening economy, even as backlogged orders increased due to a shortage of materials. premiums and labor.

On the other hand, investors will also be on the lookout for US employment data to be released on Friday.

Thus, the selective Spanish stock exchange Ibex-35 rose 8.20 points at 07:05 GMT, 0.09%, driven by industrial and financial stocks, up to 9,197.90 points, while the large stock index Europeans FTSE Eurofirst 300 advanced 0.28%.

In the banking sector, Santander rose 0.10%, BBVA scored 0.08%, Caixabank advanced 0.46%, Sabadell gained 0.53%, and Bankinter revalued 0.13%.

Among the large non-financial securities, Telefónica registered 0.16%, Inditex advanced 0.28%, Iberdrola fell 0.60%, Cellnex gained 0.26% and the oil company Repsol rose 0.21% .

The Ferrovial group stood out at the top of the table with an advance of 1.28%, while Viscofan presented the worst evolution, dropping 1.4%.

