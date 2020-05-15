May 15 – The selective Spanish stock market opened on Friday with slight gains, after two days in the red, stimulated by data from the Chinese industry despite the escalation of tensions between Washington and Beijing.

Equity markets advanced in the first transactions of the morning after learning that the Asian giant recorded its first 2020 increase in industrial production with an increase of 3.9% in April compared to the previous year, although retail sales showed a decrease of 7.5%.

According to Renta 4 in its daily analysis, these indicators “show how the recovery will be easier on the supply side than on the demand side”, so they add that “China is expected to have to expand its stimuli to support demand internal, especially in view of the growing tensions with the United States. “

The trade war between the US and China entered a new chapter on Thursday, when United States President Donald Trump again criticized Beijing for its management of the pandemic and even suggested that it could cut ties with the world’s second economy. . An escalation of tension could jeopardize the phase 1 agreement and unleash the application of new tariffs between the two largest economies amid the health crisis.

In this context and after two sessions of falls, the Ibex-35 managed to exceed 6,500 points and scored 0.66%, up to 6,588.6 points, while the index of great European stocks FTSE Eurofirst 300 advanced 1.35 %, at 1,296.02.

If closed at current numbers, it would be the second consecutive week of declines for the Ibex-35, leaving almost 3% on May 15, after losing 2.01% last week.

After cushioning the drop in the selective stock market on Thursday, the banking sector continued to advance, albeit at a slower pace: Santander scored 0.6841%, while BBVA rose 0.4883%, Caixabank rose 0.3831%, Bankia 1.1309% was pointed and Sabadell rose 0.8701%.

Among the large non-financial stocks, Telefónica scored 0.354%, Inditex gained 1.6829%, Iberdrola rose 0.4447% and the oil company Repsol registered 2.2755%, with the price of a barrel of Brent crude oil gaining $ 1.09 or 3.5%.

Steelmakers Acerinox and Arcelormittal, highly exposed to business cycles in China, were experiencing gains in the first morning transactions with increases of 3.44% and 2.22% respectively.

Outside the Ibex-35, the Spanish media group Prisa scored 2.314% after announcing on Thursday an agreement to transfer 30.22% of the share capital of Portuguese Media Capital to the Portuguese company Pluris Investments.

(Information by Andrea Ariet and Michael Susin; edited by Tomás Cobos)