The Ibex-35 opens in positive with an eye on inflation and the ECB

Jun 10 (.) – The Spanish stock market opened in positive territory on Thursday, as the market awaits the publication of the expected inflation data in the United States and the ECB meeting.

The day is marked by the most interesting appointments of the week, where the publication of the US CPI at 1230 GMT will provide clues about the direction of monetary policy in the first global economy, while the president of the ECB will make an appearance in which no big news is expected to be announced.

“After the latest statements by different members of the ECB, we hope that Lagarde’s speech remains clearly accommodative and reiterates once again that the withdrawal of monetary stimulus is premature,” said Renta 4 analysts.

Still in macroeconomic terms, the publication of weekly unemployment data in the US is expected, another important factor to get readings on the economic recovery in the country.

In another vein, the Ibex-35 advisory committee will hold a meeting in which it could announce possible changes in the index. Although no changes are expected, income analysts 4 do not rule out that Logista could replace Cie Automotive “as the volume accumulated in the computation period is slightly higher in the case of the former”.

In this context, the selective Spanish stock market Ibex-35 rose 23.40 points at 07:05 GMT on Thursday, 0.26%, to 9,179.50 points, while the index of large European stocks FTSE Eurofirst 300 advanced a 0.15%.

In the banking sector, Santander rose 1.20%, BBVA fell 0.25%, Caixabank advanced 0.25%, Sabadell fell 0.16%, and Bankinter revalued 0.31%.

Among the large non-financial securities, Telefónica scored 1.02%, Inditex advanced 0.25%, Iberdrola appreciated 0.23%, Cellnex gained 0.63% and the oil company Repsol lost 0.66% .

The airport manager AENA led the table with an advance of 1.76%, while the group of flight reservations Amadeus occupied the last position and left 1.98%.

(Information from Michael Susin, edited by Tomás Cobos)