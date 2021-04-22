The Ibex-35 opens higher stimulated by the results and awaiting the ECB

Apr 22 (Reuters) – The Ibex-35 opened higher on Thursday while stocks in Europe rose following the rebound in the US and supported by the favorable reception of corporate results.

European companies appear to be ready to emerge from a two-year decline in profits and post an increase of more than 60%.

Thursday the key appointment will be the monetary strategy meeting of the European Central Bank, which will in all likelihood keep its position unchanged on Thursday, reiterating that its stimulus measures are keeping an economy very damaged by the pandemic afloat, so not they should be withdrawn too soon.

The US Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan will follow next week, setting the course for markets internationally.

“The focus of attention at today’s ECB press conference seems to be on the reduction and eventual withdrawal of PEPP (Emergency Purchasing Program) purchases,” Commerzbank told clients.

“The ECB is unlikely to rule out the possibility of withdrawing aid in June, which is likely to leave our bearish tactical bias intact,” Citi analysts said.

As for macroeconomic data, this Thursday the weekly requests for unemployment benefits in the United States are published, in addition to housing data from the United States and consumer confidence in the euro area.

In this context, at 07:25 GMT on Thursday, the selective Spanish stock exchange Ibex-35 rose 42.60 points, or 0.51%, to 8,563.10 points, while the index of large European stocks FTSE Eurofirst 300 advanced 0.48%.

Among the stocks with the best performance at the beginning of the day, Siemens Gamesa, Solaria and Amadeus extended gains from the previous day with an increase of 2.25%, 1.88% and 1.77% respectively.

For its part, Cellnex increased 0.55% after announcing that it has covered the entire capital increase for 7,000 million euros.

Continue reading the story

Iberdrola appreciated by 0.87% after signing a long-term purchase agreement with Wallbox.

At the other end of the table, Bankinter fell 0.68% after the publication of results for the first quarter.

Pharma Mar lost 2.41% and Mapfre fell 0.63%.

In the banking sector, Santander lost 0.28%, BBVA scored 0.74%, Caixabank advanced 0.08% and Sabadell fell 0.26%.

Among the large non-financial securities, Telefónica fell 0.08%, Inditex advanced 0.14%, and the oil company Repsol lost 0.54%.

(Information from Flora Gómez, additional information from Stefano Rebaudo, edited by Tomás Cobos)