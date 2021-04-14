The Ibex 35 opens flat although it holds 8,500 points pending results in the US

The Ibex 35 opens flat but holds the 8,500 points pending from the US

The Ibex 35 starts the day on the rise with increases of 0.08% and stands at 8,528.5 points.

During the day yesterday it transpired that The Public Treasury has carried out a syndicated issue of a new 15-year bond for an amount of 6,000 million euros among 252 investor accounts, with a demand of more than 41,000 million euros, at the lowest cost in its history in that period, as confirmed by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation.

What’s more, The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 1% in March compared to the previous month and placed its interannual rate at 1.3%, almost 1.5 points above that of February, according to the data published this Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INE), which confirms the advanced data at the end of last month. With this rebound, with which the annual CPI chains its third consecutive positive rate, inflation climbs to levels unknown for almost two years.

Across the Atlantic yesterday the figures related to the consumer price index (CPI) of the United States were known, which stood at 2.6% last March, nine tenths above the rate of 1.7% registered in February, which represents the highest price increase registered in the country since August 2018, according to data published this Wednesday by the labor statistics office of the Department of Labor.

The bitcoin, the reference cryptocurrency, has set a new record in its price by exceeding 64,000 dollarss (53,483 euros) this Wednesday, hours before the debut on the Nasdaq of Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency trading platform in the United States, owned by BBVA since 2015.

Regarding monetary policy, The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, will intervene today from 9 a.m. in an extraordinary session in Congress to explain the Government’s management of the recovery plan funds of the European Union. Although the Executive does not detail what this tax reform will consist of, while waiting for the recently constituted Committee of Experts to have its first conclusions, it does commit to Brussels to improve the collection and efficiency of the tax system through the “broadening of the bases “reduced by the” numerous exemptions and deductions “, as well as evaluating whether the current tax benefits meet the objectives for which they were created or” if they should be revised.

Read more

In addition, Pedro Sánchez affirmed yesterday: “European funds could improve GDP by 2% every year and create 800,000 jobs”. In addition, Sánchez announced that 50,000 of the 70,000 million euros that Spain will receive in transfers from the European Union will be allocated to 10 large investment projects between 2021 and 2023. Sustainable mobility will take the largest part, 13,200 million euros, as well as the rehabilitation of houses (6,800 million euros) and the modernization of the Public Administrations (4,300 million euros).

Regarding the workplace, The Executive’s plan contemplates reforms in the labor market that includes the simplification of the types of contracts in Spain to a total of three, in order to reduce the duality of the market.

The Ibex 35 maintains the 8,500

While waiting for the US business results figures, which begin today informally with the banks, to act as a catalyst, the Spanish market today seeks to maintain the 8,500 point barrier and although the day started with slight increases in the early bars of the session soon turned downward.

Dragged by inflation and the delay of the Janssen vaccine, European stocks also begin this Wednesday with doubts. The Italian FTSE Mib fell 0.0%, the French Cac 40 rose 0.33%, the EuroStoxx 50 0.19%, the German Dax 30 fell 0.07% and the London FTSE 100 rose 0 , 12%.

The biggest rise in the Ibex 35 in the first hour was led by MERLIN Properties, with a revaluation of 0.81%, followed by Ferrovial by 0.68% and Aena by 0.55%.

On the bearish side, Cellnex dropped 0.84%, IAG (Iberia) 0.6% and Banco Sabadell 0.81%.

In the Continuous Market, the biggest increase in the opening is that of eDreams ODIGEO with a rise of 3.23%, while Grupo Insur left 3.76%.

The risk premium in Spain is reduced to 67.70 basis points, while the interest on the Spanish 10-year bond has fallen to 0.37%.

The euro appreciates against the dollar by 0.13% and is exchanged at 1.1969 ‘greenbacks’.

OPEC improves global oil production by 200,000 barrels per day to a total of 27.4 million barrels per day. In this sense, in the commodity market, oil prices rise. Brent oil, the benchmark in Europe, rose 1.29% to $ 64.44 per barrel, while WTI rose 1.4% to $ 60.95.

Closing of stock exchanges in Latin America

The main stock market indices in the region closed the day on Tuesday positively, after some economic data from the northern neighbor and China, which supported those assets with the highest beta. The biggest rise was 0.41% for the Bovespa, followed by the Mexico CPI 0.32%. Regarding currencies, it was the Chilean that registered the highest appreciation of 0.52%, followed by the Mexican peso and the Brazilian real, with gains of 0.18% and 0.14% respectively.

For their part, investors in Peru are still attentive to the positions taken by the candidates in the second round, where the fight will take place between the leftist candidate Pedro Castillo and the right-wing candidate Keiko Fujimori.