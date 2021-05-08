The Ibex 35 meets its objectives: technical analysis of all values

Ibex 35 continues to extend in time and form the bullish process that allows the selective reference in Spain to reach the resistance of 9,014 points, meeting short-term objectives while developing overbought readings in the Stochastic oscillator that require normalization.

Ibex 35 market consensus

In this sense, we will not begin to appreciate a greater deterioration in the short term as long as it does not manage to violate the previous resistance zone, now converted into a support zone, projected around 8,740 / 8,691 points.

