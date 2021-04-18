The Ibex 35 manages to tie the tie to 8,600 points thanks to the rebound of banks

Last minute jog to detach from another session of very tight movements in European stocks. Investors were wary of the possibility that vaccination delays could translate into further weakness for the economic recovery. The Ibex 35 added 0.49% up to 8,613.5 points, thus consuming its fight for the reconquest of 8,600 points.

The same banks that last minute yesterday tripped the Spanish index, this Friday became one of its main engines to seek the comeback. Increases of 1.6% for the Sabadell, 1.2% for the Sabadell and 1.5% for Bankinter, which yesterday set a date for the premiere as an independent listed company from its subsidiary Línea Directa.

The manufacturer of automotive components Cie Automotive it hit a 9.5% acceleration thanks to an improvement in the investment advice it received from CaixaBank analysts, who, in addition to recommending the purchase of shares, set a target price of 30 euros per share.

ArcelorMittal (+ 3.1%) and Siemens Gamesa (+ 2%) completed the bullish podium. At the other end, Grifols (-2.5%), PharmaMar (-1.3%) and Amadeus (-1.2%) were the most penalized.

Due to the secondary market for sovereign debt, the Spanish ten-year bond remained very close to returns of 0.4%. At closing, with interest rates of 0.392%, the risk premium was softened to 66 basis points.