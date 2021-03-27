The Ibex 35 manages to save the 8,400 points at the end of a session full of ups and downs

The European stock exchanges repeated another session of narrow lurching this Thursday. Very aware of the macroeconomic references that were seeing the light and left one of lime and another of sand for investors. The Ibex 35 lost 0.41% at the close, up to 8,409.5 points. A point followed more than honorable for a day in which, once again, the 8,300 integers were lost at intraday lows.

Among the stocks that pulled the most down on the index, the commodity stocks that the day before led to the top of the revaluation table. ArcelorMittal lost 2.8% and Repsol 3.4% was left at the close of a session in which oil suffered a decline after the sharp rise the day before, as a result of the blockade of the Suez Canal. And yet it remained unsolved this Thursday.

Financial values ​​were also placed in the less friendly part of the table, with more significant falls in values ​​such as Sabadell Bank (-3%) and Bankia, which lost 2.2% in what was foreseeably its penultimate session as listed before its absorption by CaixaBank (-2.2%). Another heavyweight of the index that contributed to the step back of the selective Spanish was Telephone, down 0.4%.

In red, although for a slight 0.04%, also Inditex. And that this morning received an improvement in the target price of HSBC, which raised its ceiling from 29.5 euros to 32 per share. Deeper, the setbacks of Solaria (-7%) and Merlin Properties (-3%), which were part of the bottom podium of the index.

At the other end of the revaluation table, green dominated Cie Automotive (+ 1.9%), which thus compensated for part of the previous setbacks, Grifols (+ 1.6%) and Electric Network (+ 1.1%). Other blue chips in the energy sector contributed to soften the decline of the Spanish selective, which at times lost more than 1.5%. These were the cases of Endesa (+ 0.8%), Iberdrola (+ 0.5%) or Naturgy (+ 0.3%).

For the secondary market for sovereign debt, the Spanish ten-year bond achieved a slightly higher yield to Wednesday’s, on the edge of 0.27%. The persistent fears of the return of inflation, supported this Thursday by macroeconomic data that saw the light in the US, were behind. However, the risk premium remained anchored at 65 basis points.