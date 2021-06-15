The Ibex-35 maintains its bullish pulse with its sights set on the Fed

Jun 15 (.) – The Spanish stock market opened on Tuesday, expanding the gains of the previous day and remaining at the highest levels in more than fifteen months, in a context of global optimism due to less concern about inflation and falls in yields sovereign debt, while waiting for the Fed meeting.

Traders around the world are optimistic about maintaining monetary measures, but are on the lookout for any clues as to whether and when the Federal Reserve plans to reduce its bond buying program, given the concerns of some sectors about inflation, while The US economy is recovering from the consequences of the pandemic.

“Stock markets continue to respond positively to lower bond market volatility and lower debt yields, as well as the feeling that inflation will be reasonably temporary,” said Kyle Rodda, market analyst at brokerage IG

In macroeconomic terms, a wave of data from the US is expected, while Germany registered an inflation of 2.4% in May, in line with the forecasts of economists polled by ..

In this context, the selective Spanish stock market Ibex-35 rose 6.30 points at 07:20 GMT, 0.07%, to 9,287.40 points, while the index of large European stocks FTSE Eurofirst 300 advanced 0, 39%.

In the banking sector, Santander lost 0.33%, BBVA fell 0.36%, Caixabank lost 0.29%, Sabadell fell 0.94%, and Bankinter fell 0.42%.

Among the large non-financial securities, Telefónica fell 0.16%, Inditex advanced 0.16%, Iberdrola appreciated 0.14%, Cellnex fell 0.08% and the oil company Repsol lost 0.75%.

CIE Automotive, specialized in automotive parts, stood out, gaining 1.54% after announcing a complementary dividend.

(Information from Michael Susin; additional information from Alun John; Edited by Tomás Cobos)