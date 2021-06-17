the Ibex 35 loses more than 1% to 9,100 points after the Fed

. videos

Thousands of Haitians are crammed into a gym to flee urban warfare

Carrefour (Haiti), Jun 16 (.) .- It is a gym packed to overflowing. More than 1,500 people have lived there for at least two weeks, since an urban war broke out between two gangs for control of the neighborhoods of Martissant and Fontamara, at the southern entrance to Port-au-Prince. As the days go by, the number of displaced people increases. Babies, children, young people, adults, the elderly and pregnant women spend the day on the floor of the Carrefour Sports Center, the place that has hosted the largest group of the nearly 10,000 displaced people who have fled their homes in two weeks of conflict in the Haitian capital. The cacophony reigns in the pavilion, the displaced crowd between sheets, a few mattresses, which are not enough for all the displaced, kitchen and cleaning utensils, and the goods that they have been able to save in the flight from their homes or the donations that have received from national and international authorities. The toilets smell bad because they haven’t been cleaned for days, women have no privacy, and food is not available at the pace that people want. About 60% of the displaced wear a mask, but physical distancing is a luxury that cannot be dreamed of, at a time of an upturn in coronavirus infections in Haiti. The living conditions of these displaced people are reminiscent of those of the survivors of the 2010 earthquake, in the hundreds of camps where they lived with the help of foreign organizations. HARD LIVING CONDITIONS Dynold Morose, 39, lived in Martissant 23 with his daughter and wife. Disabled, he was saved by local residents who carried him out of the area. “Since the disaster, I left my house to take refuge here. Loud shots rang out, we could no longer stay. We realized that our lives were in danger. We had to flee,” he told .. Now, Morose occupies a corner of the gym, not far from some family members who support him and give him part of his food when delivery time arrives. The municipality of Carrefour is in charge of caring for the displaced, who have also received help from other national and international organizations, such as Civil Protection, the World Food Program, the Red Cross or UNICEF. “We welcome them as best we can. Besides, you can see that conditions are not good. We must be honest”, acknowledges the mayor of Carrefour, Jude Edouard Pierre. FONTAMARA AND MARTISSANT ARE DYING The number of displaced people in the gym has gone from 562 on June 6 to about 1,500 at the moment and the mayor fears that the flow of people will continue to increase. “With the resurgence of violence in Martissant, we are concerned about new waves of displaced people as long as we do not have more capacity to accommodate them. We are reaching our limit. Today, we are overwhelmed. At the height of the pandemic, security measures are not respected “, complains the mayor. The approximately 400 families who live in space fled in early June from the bloody war that pitted the Grand Ravine armed group with that of Ti Bois, fighting for control of Fontamara and Martissant, neighborhoods that have been emptied of their occupants. . From the national highway 2 you can see the desolation in Fontamara and Martissant. The districts are deserted, tons of rubbish litter the street, vehicles and motorcycles run at full speed to avoid stopping. Schools, houses, shops, everything is abandoned. At certain intervals, shots from automatic weapons are heard in the region and rumors circulate that the armed gangs will return to regain their lost territories. 10,000 DISPLACED IN TWO WEEKS The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) estimates that 10,000 people have fled their homes in Martissant and Fontamara, as well as in the neighborhoods of Delmas and Saint Martin, the latter in the center of the capital, due to the conflicts between the gangs. It is estimated that at least 5,100 people have sought refuge in the homes of relatives, while hundreds of people continue to sleep in the streets and squares of Port-au-Prince or in churches, in addition to the 1,500 housed in the Carrefour gym. In the clashes for control of the neighborhoods, there have been numerous fires of homes and businesses, attacks on civilians and sexual assaults, due to the inaction of the National Police, which has not interfered to stop the violence between the gangs. (c) . Agency