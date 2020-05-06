TheIBEX 35session ended this Wednesday witha decline of 1.13%, which has led the selective to be located in the6,671.7 integers, in an environment marked bypossible outbreak of a new trade war between the United States and China, after the tensions and accusations between both powers about the origin of the spread of thecoronavirus.

In addition, investors closely follow thede-escalation and economic revival plans in the United States and in some European countries, including Spain, after overcoming the burdens on the doubts that the fourth extension of the state of alarm would come to fruition.

In the United States, where the official employment report will be released on Friday, its president,Donald trump, has acknowledged that “there may be some” deaths from the coronavirus as states reverse the restrictions imposed to contain its spread and begin to revive the economy.

Regarding Spain, this Wednesday it has been known thatEuropean Commission forecasts point to a 9.4% drop in GDPand a rise in the public deficit to 10.1% this year due to the “strict” containment measures adopted to contain the coronavirus, while the unemployment rate will climb to 18.9% and the debt will be at 115 , 6% of GDP.

On your side,the Independent Authority for Fiscal Responsibility (AIReF) forecasts a drop in GDP this year of between 8.9% and 11.7%depending on the duration of the epidemic and a possible outbreak, with a drop in employment equivalent to full-time between 9.7% and 12.9% and a public deficit that could reach 13.8% and the 122% of GDP debt.

At the business level, Siemens Gamesa has presented losses of 165 million euros in its second quarter, compared to the profit of 49 million a year earlier, after suffering an impact of 56 million by Covid-19.

In this sense,ArcelorMittal led the losses(-3.74%), followed by Amadeus (-3.61%), Ence (-3.36%), Bankinter (-3.1%), BBVA (-2.89%) and Meliá (-2 , 89%). On the opposite side, the gains of Naturgy (+ 2.03%), Inditex (+ 1.46%), ACS (+ 1.03%) and Merlin Properties (+ 0.4%) stood out.

The rest of the European stock markets ended the day with a slight increase0.06% for the Ftse 100 in London, and falls of 1.11% for the Cac 40 in Paris, 1.06% for the Dax in Frankfurt and 1.21% for the Mib in Milan.

The barrel of oilWest Texas Intermediate (WTI), a benchmark for the United States, was trading at $ 23.21, while theBrent crude, of reference for Europe, marked a price of 29 dollars. Both references lost around 6% of their value.

For his part,the Spanish risk premium expanded to 142 basis points, with the interest required on the ten-year bond at 0.910%, while theeuro quoteagainst the dollar it remained at 1.0799 ‘green notes’.

