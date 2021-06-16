the Ibex 35 loses 9,200 points pending Powell’s statements

Futures: the Ibex 35 loses 9,200 points while waiting for the Fed

Companies

Colonial closes issue of debt of 500 mlns euros to 8 years and coupon of 0.75% (.)

Repsol creates an artificial intelligence consortium in Spain together with Gestamp, Navantia, Técnicas Reunidas, Telefónica and Microsoft (.)

Iberdrola, Endesa and Naturgy demand 25,000 million for nuclear (Expansión)

Telefónica raises the four-day week in exchange for salary (Cinco Días)

Naturgy expands its alliance with Línea Directa for self-consumption (Cinco Días); The pulse of Fainé and IFM moves Naturgy away from the Ibex (El Mundo)

The “proxies” support the replacement in the presidency of Indra (Expansión)

Credit Suisse has prepared its first insurance claims for losses arising from its $ 10 billion of funds tied to the collapsing financial group Greensill Capital, according to the Financial Times (.)

PAI Partners finalizes the acquisition of the French SGD Pharma, supplier of COVID-19 vaccine vials (.)

Economy and politics

Biden will appoint Lina Khan, an antitrust investigator who has focused on the immense market power of big tech companies, to chair the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) (.)

Castillo prevails at the end of the vote count in Peru (.)

The US and the EU agree to a truce in their aeronautical conflict (.)

US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet on Wednesday, with likely disagreements and little expectation of progress (.)

Japanese exports rose in May at the fastest pace since 1980 and the crucial capital spending gauge grew, helping the world’s third largest economy offset sluggish domestic demand as COVID-19 vaccines boost business activity in key markets (. )

Israel targets Hamas sites in Gaza in first attack since May fighting (.)

Schedule

POLITICS

– The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, speaks in the plenary session of the Congress (0900h)

Read more

– The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Arancha González Laya, meets with her Korean counterpart, Chung Eui-yong, in Madrid (0900h)

– The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, meets with the President of South Korea, Moon Jae-in, to participate in the Spain-Korea Business Forum (0945h)

– South Korean President Moon Jae-in visits the Senate (1530h)

– The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, holds a bilateral meeting with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, followed by a press conference within the framework of his official tour in Spain and Portugal, in relation to the plans of recovery from the pandemic (1630h)

– The European Commission publishes its evaluations of the national recovery programs for Spain and Portugal

– The Minister of Consumption, Alberto Garzón, appears in the Commission of Health and Consumption of Congress

JOINTS

– Faes Farma holds a general shareholders meeting in Bilbao (1300h)

CENTRAL BANKS

– The meeting of the Fed Open Market Committee ends

EVENTS

– The cycle of economic conferences of Cercle D´Economia begins in Barcelona in which the presidents of Banco Santander, Ana Patricia Botín; Telefónica, José Mª Alvarez-Pallete; and Inditex, Pablo Isla (1700h); then the Minister of Economy, Nadia Calviño (2000h) intervenes

– King Felipe meets with the president of South Korea, Moon Jae-in, at the opening dinner of the annual Cercle D´Economia meeting in Barcelona (1930h)

Macroeconomic data

Local Time

Country / Region

Indicator Name

Period

. Poll

Prior

08:00

United Kingdom

CPI MM

may

0.3%

0.6%

08:00

United Kingdom

CPI YY

may

1.8%

1.5%

08:00

United Kingdom

RPI MM

may

0.3%

1.4%

08:00

United Kingdom

RPI YY

may

3.3%

2.9%

08:00

United Kingdom

RPIX YY

may

3.2%

08:00

United Kingdom

PPI Input Prices MM NSA

may

1.1%

1.2%

08:00

United Kingdom

PPI Input Prices YY NSA

may

10.6%

9.9%

08:00

United Kingdom

PPI Output Prices MM NSA

may

0.4%

0.4%

08:00

United Kingdom

PPI Output Prices YY NSA

may

4.5%

3.9%

08:00

United Kingdom

PPI Core Output MM NSA

may

0.5%

08:00

United Kingdom

PPI Core Output YY NSA

may

2.5%

14:30

United States

Building Permits: Number

may

1,730M

1,733M

14:30

United States

Housing Starts Number

may

1,630M

1,569M

14:30

United States

Import Prices MM

may

0.8%

0.7%

20:00

United States

Fed Funds Tgt Rate

Jun 16

0-0.25

0-0.25

20:00

United States

Fed Int On Excess Reserves

Jun 16

0.10%

Financial markets

Financial markets expect the London FTSE to open 8 points higher, at 7,181, the Frankfurt DAX to open 10 points higher, at 15,740, and the Paris CAC to open 9 points higher, at 6,649.

Japan’s Nikkei index was down, dragged down by chip-related stocks, which trailed their US competitors, although cyclical stocks limited losses on prospects for a domestic economic recovery supported by COVID-19 vaccination in the country.

Oil prices rose, with Brent rising for the fifth consecutive session, as falling reserves and recovering demand encouraged investors.