The Ibex 35 loses 9,200 points after a minimal correction of 0.07%

The Ibex 35 rises in the middle of the session supported by the banks after the Faith

The selective Spanish seems to have not fitted well this morning the conclusions of the meeting of the Open Market Committee of the Federal Reserve, whose speech was more sincere than expected, where he expressed his concern about the persistence of inflation.

Yesterday the FOMC members drew their expectations for interest rates. Now they show a rise of 25 basis points before the end of 2023, when in March the first rise did not arrive until 2024. In addition, the Fed revised upwards both its growth expectations for the US GDP in 2021 and inflation, the former going from the 6.5% they estimated last March to 7, 0% and the latter from 2.2% to 3.0%.

The Chairman of the United States Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, has assured that the increase in inflation in the coming months could be higher and sustained over time than what his expectations reflect, according to which the recent increases are due solely to “transitory factors”.

In addition, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) of the United States Federal Reserve (Fed) has unanimously decided to keep interest rates in a target range of between 0 percent and 0.25 percent, which It is the lowest possible level, since the authority does not consider negative rates.

This Thursday the Central Bank of Brazil has decided to increase interest rates for the third time so far this year with the aim of curbing inflation spikes, while the Bank of Norway (Norges Bank) has announced that it expects to start rising rates again from September, almost a year and a half after the price of money dropped to 0% in response to the Covid-19 crisis.

The biggest increases were presented by IAG (+ 2.31%), BBVA (+ 1.66%), Aena (+ 1.4%), Grifols (+ 1.36%), Ferrovial (+ 1.11%) , Indra (+ 0.9%) and Fluidra (+ 0.89%).

On the contrary, in negative they have stood out Arcelormittal (-3.27%), Acerinox (-2.87%), Mapfre (-2.56%), Solaria (-2.23%), CIE AUtomotive (-2, 11%) and ACS (-2.06%).

The rest of European markets have closed with falls in the case of London (-0.44%) and Milan (-0.21%), while the Paris Stock Exchange has risen 0.2% and that of Frankfurt has advanced 0.11%.

JP Morgan analysts improve BBVA’s target price to 6.80 euros, from 6.60 euros per share in their previous estimate.

The executive president of Banco Santander, Ana Botín; the president of Inditex, Pablo Isla, and the president of Telefónica, José María Álvarez-Pallete, agreed this Wednesday that Spain will grow above forecasts in the recovery from the pandemic.

HSBC has raised Banco Santander’s target price to 3.9 euros per share compared to the previous 3.6. This gives a potential value of 16%.

The telecommunications sector will remunerate its shareholders almost in unison, since Telefonica, Euskaltel and Cellnex, the three main listed companies in the sector after the delisting of MásMóvil, will distribute their dividend this Thursday.

Colonial has launched a bond buyback offer to the holders of its issues of 500 million euros due in 2023 and 600 million euros due in 2024, in order to continue refinancing its debt and up to a limit of close to 500 million euros.

The National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC) has agreed this Thursday the approval in the first phase and without commitments of the concentration operation that will derive from MásMóvil’s takeover of 100% Euskaltel for close to 2,000 million euros.

The United Kingdom Government is studying making its travel criteria more flexible so that those arriving from countries declared in ‘amber’ (intermediate risk), such as Spain, do not have to isolate themselves for ten days if they have already completed the vaccination schedule against the coronavirus, according to British media.

In Spain, the Public Treasury has placed 5,520 million euros in government bonds and obligations on Thursday, within the expected average range, and has done so by charging investors more in three years and offering a lower return in 7 years, according to the data published by the Bank of Spain.

On the other hand, ehe recovery plan for Spain has obtained the highest possible rating from ten of the eleven criteria that should be evaluated by the European Commission and it has only received a minor note in the remainder, which analyzed the estimate of the cost of each of the more than 200 reforms and investments contained in the document.

Gold falls 0.31% and remains below $ 1,900 while bitcoin loses $ 40,000 after losing more than 1% in its price.

On the other hand, a barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil, the reference for the United States, was trading at 71.07 dollars, while Brent crude, the reference for Europe, marked a price of 73.13 dollars.

Finally, the price of the euro against the dollar stood at 1.1908 ‘greenbacks’, while the Spanish risk premium fell to 60 basis points, with the interest required on the ten-year bond at 0.425%.