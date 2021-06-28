The Ibex 35 loses 9,000 points weighed down by restrictions on tourism

The Ibex 35 loses 9,000 points dragged by the tourism sector

The IBEX 35 trades in the middle of the session this Monday with cuts of 1.66% to 8,943.3 points in a decisive week due to the closing of the month and the semester. The London FTSE 100 lost 0.56%, the Mib FTSE 0.53% and the German Dax 30 fell 0.15%. Falls also in the paris stock exchange: the French Cac 40 fell 0.43% and, for its part, the Euro Stoxx 50, 0.40%.

Crucial week for the selective Spanish; It closes the month of June (-2.23%) and the first semester of 2021. In this context, the inflation data in Spain will be released tomorrow, together with retail sales and the CPI data.

With a very limited macro and business agenda and in which the main references of investors in the markets will once again be the prices of bonds and futures of the main US indices, the new restrictions on British travelers weigh down the behavior of the Ibex 35 in the middle of the session, like the rest of the European stock markets, which lost around 0.5%.

The most bullish values ​​of the Ibex 35 this Monday at mid-session are Acciona with an advance of 1.34%, Solaria with a revaluation of 1.07% and Grifols, with 0.66%.

The union unity platform, made up of all the unions represented in CaixaBank, has called a second day of strike for this Tuesday, June 29, coinciding with the end of the negotiation period.

Indra’s shareholders’ meeting will meet next Wednesday, June 30, on second call with the ratification of Marc Murtra as non-executive chairman and the changes in the company’s governance model as the main points of the day.

A total of 3,334 employees have already left Banco Santander within the framework of the Employment Regulation File (ERE) that the entity and the unions closed last year, which represents 93% of the total of the 3,572 agreed terminations of the contract, as reported by UGT through a statement.

Regarding the decreases, the cuts in the tourism sector stand out. Melia Hotels plummets 5.51%; IAG (Iberia), 4.37% and Aena, 3.55%. They are followed by Fluidra and Inditex, with 2.72% and 2.47%, respectively.

The bearish blow comes to the heat of the announcement of the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, regarding that Spain will require a negative PCR or complete vaccine to all citizens who come from the United Kingdom to Spain, a measure that will begin to be applied within 72 hours.

This weekend US President Biden partially retracted his threat not to “sanction” the bipartisan infrastructure plan to which he had given the go-ahead last week if it was not accompanied by another spending plan that included the demands of the Democrats, specifically the most left wing of the party.

Today the Mobile World Congress begins in Barcelona, whose celebration will take place from June 28 to July 1. The MWC is considered the most important in the world in its sector. This global technology conference aims to foster international collaboration in mobile wireless communications.

In the Continuous Market, the securities that increased the most were Grupo Ezentis with an advance of 2.84%, Prim, with 2.31% and Reno De Medici with 2.23%. Bodegas Riojanas left 5.52%, Borges 5.15% and NH Hoteles 2.8%.

Spain’s risk premium fell 1.49% this Monday to 62.6 basis points, while the interest on the Spanish 10-year bond fell to 0.46%.

The euro is trading flat against the dollar and trades at 1.1939 ‘greenbacks’.

In the commodities market, oil prices are trading with a mixed sign. A barrel of Brent, the benchmark in Europe, fell 0.15% to $ 75.27 per barrel, while the US West Texas rose 0.08% to $ 74.06.