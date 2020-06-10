The Ibex 35 has lost the barrier of 7,700 points in the session this Wednesday, after scoring a decrease of 1.14%, awaiting the meeting of the Federal Reserve (Fed) of the United States, the outcome of which will be known today with possible support measures against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The quote from the United States Monetary Agency occurs after the European Central Bank (ECB) decided expand asset purchases against Covid-19 by 600 billion, to 1.35 trillion euros.

Regarding macro data, this Wednesday the OECD has warned that world GDP will fall between 6.1% and 7.6% in 2020, with Spain being the organization’s most affected economy, with a drop of up to 14.4% this year.

Likewise, it has been known that the United States’ CPI stood at 0.1% last May compared to the same month of the previous year, which represents a decrease of two tenths with respect to April and its worst reading since September 2015, when it stood at 0%.

In this scenario, the Ibex 35 has closed at 7,663.9 points, with most of its negative values. The greatest decreases have been presented by IAG (-7.16%), Mediaset (-6.32%), Meliá (-4.95%), ACS (-4.3%), Bankinter (-4.12%) , Arcelormittal (-3.55%), Aena (-2.81%), Santander (-2.8%) and BBVA (-2.79%).

Inditex, which has presented quarterly losses of 409 million euros, the first since it went public in 2001, The third steepest rise was noted within the Spanish selective, 1.91%, behind Cellnex (+ 3.59%) and Bankia (+ 3.07%).

The European stock markets have replicated the same behavior of the main Spanish index, despite having dawned with promotions. The falls, in any case, have been less: 0.14% in London, 0.58% in Paris, 0.47% in Frankfurt and 0.64% in Milan.

The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil barrel, benchmark for the United States, traded at $ 38.62, while Brent crude, benchmark for Europe, marked a price of $ 40.94.

For his part, the Spanish risk premium It fell as much as 94 basis points, with the interest demanded on the ten-year bond at 0.672%, while the price of the euro against the dollar stood at 1.1353 “green notes”.