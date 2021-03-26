The Ibex 35 leads the rises in Europe thanks to the rebound in cyclical values

The Ibex 35 wants 8,500: a boost from Wall Street and the Fed

All this thanks to the impulse of Wall Street and the decision of the Federal Reserve to end the ban on dividends to banks. The American President, Joe Biden, announced this Thursday that he aspires to inoculate 200 million doses of vaccines during his first 100 days in the White House.

“It is feasible that, at least on Wall Street, the improvement in the labor market revealed by the figures for new requests for weekly unemployment benefits and the continued requests for unemployment benefits released yesterday in the US -both were at their lowest levels since the start of the health crisis in the country, back in March of last year, encouraging investors to take advantage of the recent falls of many stocks / sectors, especially those with a more cyclical cut, to increase positions in them. But this explanation is as good or bad as any other ”, indicate the Link Securities analysts.

The Department of Labor published yesterday that initial claims for unemployment benefits fell by 97,000 in the week ending March 20, up to a seasonally adjusted figure of 684,000 requests. Analysts had expected a higher number of 741,500 requests.

This is the first time that this number has dropped below 700,000 requests since mid-March 2020, at the beginning of the health crisis. In this same week in 2020 the initial requests for unemployment benefits exceeded 3 million. In the week analyzed, the moving average of this variable for the last four weeks fell by 13,000 requests, to 736,000.

The New York stock market broke at the last minute the bad streak that it had been going through since Tuesday and investors resumed the change in values ​​with which they are preparing for the resurgence of economic activity.

Furthermore, as reported by The Wall Street Journal, The Federal Reserve announced yesterday that temporary limits on dividend payments and share buybacks will end for most US banks after June 30., after the completion of the annual stress tests to determine their resistance to a hypothetical recession. The banking system continues to be a source of strength, and a return to normal after this year’s stress tests will retain that strength, said Randal Quarles, the Fed’s Vice President for Supervision.

Read more

The measure constitutes a vote of confidence for large banks by the Fed, which placed restrictions on the remuneration of banks last summer, with the aim of preserving the capital of entities during the recession caused by the original coronavirus Chinese. Initially, it prohibited share buybacks and limited the payment of dividends so as not to exceed the banks’ recent profits.

ArcelorMittal rises more than 8%

The optimism of Wall Street has permeated the rest of the world’s stock exchanges this Friday, with increases of 1.43% in the Japanese Nikkei and with increases also in the European markets. The Ibex 35 has led the advances in Europe with a rise of 1.05%, the London FTSE 100 has scored 0.99%, the EuroStoxx 0.89%, the German Dax 30 0.87%, the Italian FTSE Mib 0.72% and the French Cac 40 0.61%.

European banks have received with increases the news from the Federal Reserve about the dividends of banks with the hope that the ECB will do something similar in the coming months.

“The Spanish index continues to recover from the levels prior to the fall of last Monday after the turmoil in Turkey and especially with the summer trips in the air, something that punished the Spanish index. Regarding the technical section, the IBEX 35 is testing the medium-term bullish guideline, with the challenge today of closing and recovering the 8,500 points after holding 8,400 points in yesterday’s session, an important level for the market. Nevertheless, If the Spanish index cannot consolidate 8500 points, we will have to be attentive to the support zone around 8415 points, without forgetting the summit of leaders of the EU and the vaccination processes “, they indicate from IG.

The securities that have risen the most this Friday have been ArcelorMittal with a revaluation of 8.41%, Siemens Gamesa 4.72%, Acerinox 3.65%, Repsol 2.66% and Bankia 2.65%.

On the side of the falls, only these values ​​have ended with decreases: Aena, which has dropped 1.10%, and has thus led the falls in the Ibex 35, Cellnex 0.47%, Naturgy 0.29 %, Meliá Hotels 0.08% and Iberdrola 0.05%.

All banks ended up with increases this Friday, Caixabank rose 2.47%, BBVA 1.77%, Banco Santander 1.42%, Bankinter 1% and Banco Sabadell 0.27%.

Siemens-Gamesa consolidates its relationship with the Danish energy company European Energy after the signing of two orders for a total of 86 MW for its market-leading onshore platform.

The agreement calls for the installation of the turbines in two wind farms in Sweden: six SG 5.8-170 turbines in Grevekulla, near Eksjö and another eight turbines of the same model at the nearby Skåramåla site, near Växjö, with one of the rotors. largest in the sector, 170 meters.

Banco Santander announced this Friday its intention to launch a public tender offer in cash to buy back all minority shares of Santander México that it does not own and which represent approximately 8.3% of the capital stock of its Mexican subsidiary. The acquisition of this 8.3% would imply an investment for the bank of approximately 550 million euros.

Likewise, the board of directors of the Banco Santander has agreed that the planned dividend of 2.75 euro cents in cash per share is paid from next May 4, the entity has informed the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV). This payment will be made in execution of the premium distribution agreement approved at the Bank’s general meeting of shareholders held on October 27, 2020.

Caixabank the legal procedures for the merger with Bankia have been completed today, after the registration of the merger deed in the Mercantile Registry. The operation, which involves the creation of the leading entity in the financial sector in Spain, was approved by a large majority by the Extraordinary General Shareholders’ Meetings of CaixaBank and Bankia last December and has obtained all the relevant authorizations.

JP Morgan analysts have improved CaixaBank’s recommendation to 2.8 euros, from 2.65 euros previously.

Kepler experts have reduced Meliá’s recommendation to keep from buy, while it has revised the target price of the security to 6.2 euros, from the previous 6.6 euros.

The German bank Deutsche Bank has lowered the target price that it gave until now to the shares of Iberdrola, Red Eléctrica and Enagás.

Spain’s risk premium has fallen by 2.31% to 63.50 basis points, while the interest of the Spanish 10-year bond has fallen to 0.286%.

The Spanish economy registered in 2020 a historical decline in GDP of 10.8%, a figure that improves by two tenths that advanced by the National Statistics Institute (INE), which had initially forecast a fall of 11%, although at that time all the indicators were not available.

Thus, in light of these new sources of information, Statistics has updated the data for both the fourth quarter and the previous quarters of 2020 and there have been surprises: the quarterly growth in the summer months (July-September) was 17, 1%, seven tenths higher than the estimate, while in the fourth quarter the economy did not grow (0.0%) despite initial forecasts pointing to a 0.4% rise.

The Ifo institute said on Friday that its German business confidence index stood at 96.6 in March., better than expected by the market. The February data was revised upwards, from 92.4 to 92.7. A Reuters poll of analysts had forecast the figure to stand at 93.2 in March. Ifo’s current conditions index stood at 93.0, after a level of 90.6 in February, and the expectations index was 100.4, after an upwardly revised indicator of 95.0 in the previous month ( versus an initial estimate of 94.2.

The euro advances against the dollar by 0.19% and is exchanged at 1.1797 ‘greenbacks’.

About vaccination against coronavirus in Europe, This weekend marks three months since the vaccination campaign began, still far from the rates necessary to reach the goal of 70% of the immunized population in September 2021, with the focus of attention on dose arrival targets, restarting the inoculation of doses of AstraZeneca in those countries that paused it and pending its impact on the confidence of the population and waiting for the first of J&J that requires a single dose to achieve protection.

“It is in this context of the need to guarantee supply that the” vaccine nationalism “discussed in recent days is framed, taking into account that the EU has exported 77 million doses compared to 62 million that have been inoculated within the EU ”, indicate the experts of Renta 4.

In the commodity market, oil prices are rising. Brent oil, a benchmark in Europe, appreciates 4.61% to $ 64.66 per barrel, while West Texas adds 4.56% to $ 61.16.