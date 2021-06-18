Quadruple witch hour: The Ibex 35 keeps the pause activated

Opening without a clear trend of the European stock markets, with their main indices consolidating their recent rises. However, the declines in the IBEX 35 stand out. The selective of the Spanish stock market begins the day with a fall of 0.65%, to 9,137.5 points.

A) Yes, the Ibex 35 starts in negative what may be its fourth consecutive day of falls. May today be the day of quadruple maturity of derivative contracts (on stocks and indices), it can inject a lot of volatility into the spot markets, distorting their performance. “Bad day, therefore, to draw conclusions about the behavior of the stock markets and the moment they are going through,” say Link Securities analysts.

With the decreases noted at the opening of the session, the Ibex 35 touches the 0.5% weekly drop.

At the opening of today’s session of the Ibex 35, the rise in Acciona stands out, which rebounded 0.87%, ahead of Solaria and Almirall, which added 0.59% and 0.27%, respectively.

Acciona Energía will debut on the Stock Market in the coming weeks between a price range of 26.73 euros and 29.76 euros per share, which would yield a market value or market capitalization of between € 8,800 million and € 9,800 million. The percentage of the capital that will finally be placed on the market will vary between a minimum of 15% and a maximum of 25%, within which it may grant the global coordinating entities a purchase operation that will be between 10% and 15%.

Conversely, the biggest fall of the Ibex 35 in the first minutes of Friday is that of Acerinox, which plunges 6.84%. Nippon Steel Stainless Steel has put up for sale 7.9% of the capital of Acerinox, a company in which it has a 15.5% stake, valued at about 231.5 million euros. Specifically, UBS is carrying out a private placement, through the accelerated placement modality aimed exclusively at qualified investors, on behalf of Nippon Steel Stainless Steel Corporation of a block of up to approximately 21.4 million Acerinox shares.

Next, Banco Sabadell subtracts 2.03% and BBVA, 1.50%.

Regarding the banking sector of the Ibex 35, BlackRock has once again exceeded the 3% barrier in Bankinter’s capital, by increasing its participation from 2.9% to 3.021%. The manager controls 25.74 million titles indirectly through shares and 1.4 million voting rights through financial instruments. In total, there are 27.15 million titles that, at the current market price (4.34 euros), have a value of more than 117.83 million euros.

Continuing with news of Ibex 35 values, Repsol has reached an agreement with Lime Petroleum, a subsidiary of the oil and gas company Rex International, for the sale of its 33.84% stake in the Brage field, in Norway, for an amount of 42.6 million dollars (about 35.7 million euros) after taxes.

In the Continuous Market, the highest rise is that of Alantra, which has appreciated by 5.61%; while the greatest decrease is that of OHL, which subtracts 3.40%.

Spain’s risk premium rises to 63.20 basis points, while the interest of the Spanish 10-year bond advances to 0.427%.

Doubts in Europe: quadruple witch hour

The Dax lost 0.01%; Cac 40, 0.06% and FTSE 100, 0.03%; while the Mib advanced 0.05%. The Euro Stoxx 50 subtracts 0.03%.

Germany’s producer price index rose 1.5% in April, the Federal Statistical Office said on Friday. A . poll of analysts had forecast the figure to rise 0.7% in May.

In year-on-year terms, the figure rose 7.2%. For the year-on-year index, the . poll pointed to the price rate rising 6.4% in May.

Few movements in European stocks, “with background references in Japan and after the new historical maximum set yesterday by the Nasdaq before a certain rotation of the cycle to growth given the perception that the tightening of the Fed’s monetary policy will not be rapid” Income 4 analysts emphasize.

At the opening of the European session, Wall Street futures anticipate slight rises in the New York stock market.

Wall Street closed yesterday on mixed ground. The Dow Jones fell 0.62% still influenced by the monetary policy outlook released yesterday by the US Federal Reserve The S&P 500 cut 0.04% or and the Nasdaq, where the main technology companies trade, rose 0.87%.

The New York stock market went through an irregular session after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell indicated yesterday that the conversation about the withdrawal of stimulus has begun. On the other hand, the central bank advanced its perspectives to return to make increases in interest rates from 2024 to 2023.

In addition, the weekly number of applications for unemployment benefit rose last week to 412,000, the first rise in this indicator since April, which has disappointed investors.

The euro manages to reduce losses against the dollar and recovers the 1.19 greenbacks

“We continue to forecast broad US dollar weakness, driven by the currency’s high valuation and a growing global economic recovery,” Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a note.

In the commodities market, oil prices fall. The benchmark Brent oil in Europe lost 0.57% to $ 72.66 per barrel, while the US West Texas fell 0.37% to $ 70.78.